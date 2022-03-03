Restored 1972 Dodge Challenger Bundles Iconic Plum Crazy Vibes and Sensible Price

There is a myriad of different versions of the third-generation Dodge Challenger. Possibly because it has enjoyed a much longer life than the 1970 to 1974 original. So, it is now rather hard to stand out in a crowd.
Then, a retreat to its origins might be in order. Especially since it brings with it a major Mopar feature: the right to call yourself Plum Crazy. With help from an original 1972 Dodge Challenger that is sitting all pristine in purple over black in the inventory of Grand Rapids, Michigan-based Garage Kept Motors.
The superb looks will make any classic muscle car enthusiast jump with joy. All due to a “high standard” full restoration, according to the description. The ‘72 sports a period-correct styling, complete with a fresh coat of paint and those alluring R/T side stripes.
Even better, this is a very sensible package. Not just in terms of pricing (something that we will surely discuss in just a moment) but also as far as the odometer readout is concerned. Sporting a little over 47k miles (almost 76,000 km), this vintage Mopar rode less than 1,000 miles (around 1,600 km) on average, each year, since new.
This also has the potential to become a beloved summer night cruiser because it comes equipped with air conditioning. Something that a potential owner from a Southern state will greatly appreciate, of course. But that is not all. Other highlights include the stock, silver-painted steel wheels. Or the brushed trim, Dodge/Challenger insignia, along with the chrome details.
Moving inside, there is a choice of black and blacker all over the place. Also, a three-spoke aftermarket wheel, an upgraded audio system, along with a splendid T-bar automatic shifter strapped to the woodgrain-trimmed black console. More upgrades can be found under the hood. Along with a mid-tier 360 cubic-inch V8. Not the biggest, though nothing to be ashamed of either.
Now, there is just one last detail of note. The classic and modern car dealership usually commends high quotations on such pristine builds. However, remember when we said this is a very sensible overall package? As such, the asking price is exactly $49,900. Neither dirt-cheap, nor of the “arm and leg” variety!
