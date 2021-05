Restored 1972 Chevrolet K5 Blazer Looks Phenomenal, Costs Escalade Money

SUV

No screw was left untouched on chassis number CKE182F170369, which is listed by Vanguard Motor Sales for a similar price as a well-equipped Cadillac Escalade for the 2021 model year. Currently showing 57,209 miles (92,069 kilometers) on the clock, this Blazer can be yours for a whopping $109,900.Instead of a 350 engine, this 1972 model has been upgraded with the 400 small-block V8 produced by GM for just 10 years. Never intended as a high-performance motor, the 6.6-liter V8 still features the factory valvetrain. A flat-tappet hydraulic camshaft, the original head bolts, an Edelbrock four-barrel carburetor, and a dual-plane intake manifold are worth mentioning as well, along with the electric choke and bone-stock heads painted in orange.Overhauled with no expense spared, this gentle giant sends the suck-squeeze-bang-blow to the rear or all four wheels with the help of a three-speed automatic and a heavy-duty transfer case. The TH350 and NP205 is a match made in heaven because the tranny is regarded as a three-speed Powerglide while the two-speed transfer case is virtually indestructible.Refinished in orange, the Blazer currently rolls on 33- by 10.5-inch BFGoodrich rubber wrapped around 15-inch wheels. Stopping power comes courtesy of power disc brakes up front and power drums out back, and as expected of a frame-off restoration, power steering is also present.From the chrome trim of the exterior to the houndstooth interior and wood-accented dashboard, everything looks absolutely fabulous, much better than it did when the pickup-basedleft the assembly line nearly five decades ago. Adding to the specialness of this K5 Blazer, the sale includes the original warranty card, Protect-O-Plate metal plate, and a clean Michigan title.