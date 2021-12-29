Restored 1971 Honda CL450 Scrambler Can’t Recall Its Mileage, Looks Brand-New

Beware; this unstained classic is almost guaranteed to steal your heart!
If you were to have a look at the ongoing BaT (Bring A Trailer) auctions right now, you’d encounter a restored 1971 Honda CL450 K4 Scrambler that appears to be in mint condition. Back in 2007, the bike’s frame was powder-coated, and its bodywork received a fresh layer of Candy Topaz Orange paintwork, while its two-up saddle has been reupholstered to keep things looking nice and clean.
Furthermore, the rear wheel was discarded to make way for a youthful substitute, as were the CL450’s stock gauges. As far as the powertrain adjustments are concerned, the engine’s valves, ignition timing, and cam chain tension have all been adjusted earlier this year. After replacing the spark plugs and battery, the seller flushed the essential fluids for good measure.
Before we get to the point, let’s remind ourselves about the machine’s fundamental specifications, shall we? Honda’s two-wheeled relic is powered by an air-cooled 444cc parallel-twin mill that’s coupled with a five-speed transmission. Featuring dual overhead cams, two valves per cylinder, and constant-velocity Keihin carbs, the four-stroke fiend will go about producing 43 ponies at 9,000 rpm.
Suspension duties are managed by telescopic forks at the front and a pair of adjustable shock absorbers on the opposite end. Both wheels come equipped with traditional drum brakes, and the entire structure weighs in at 414 pounds (188 kg) on a full stomach. Now that we’ve covered just about all of the essentials, it’s time to cut to the chase.
This drool-worthy ‘71 MY Scrambler will be listed at no reserve on Bring A Trailer until tomorrow afternoon (Thursday, December 30). At the time of this article, you’d have to spend something in the neighborhood of six grand to best the top bidder, who is offering a moderate 5,700 freedom bucks to get their hands on the Japanese head-turner.
