Restored 1971 Honda CL450 Scrambler Can’t Recall Its Mileage, Looks Brand-New

More on this:

1 Weary 1986 Kawasaki Ninja 1000R Wants to Be Shown the Love It Truly Deserves

2 This Bespoke Dodge Viper ACR Is Serial No. '00001' of the Final Year of Production

3 The Only Iso Rivolta GT Zagato in the U.S. Is Craving for Its Next Master, Could Be You

4 This Numbers-Matching 1972 BMW R75/5 Could Really Use a Freshening Scrub

5 Low-Mileage Lamborghini Aventador 50th Anniversary Edition Makes for a Fine Collectible