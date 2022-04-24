Restored 1969 Honda CB750 Sandcast Had Once Served Steve McQueen’s Film Production Studio

Right, it looks like we might’ve just found the mother of all collectible UJMs.
We know you boys and girls love Honda’s classic CB750s just as much as we do, so you’re probably going to fall for this mint-condition 1969 model in an instance. Aside from being one of the early-production Sandcast variants that only a select few will ever be able to afford, the bike in question is special for yet another very intriguing reason.
Believe it or not, this CB750 Four K0 used to be the property of Steve McQueen’s L.A.-based filmmaking enterprise, Solar Productions. As such, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that it might’ve, at least once, been ridden by the King of Cool himself! In 1971, the Japanese treasure left McQueen’s production studio to meet its second owner, with whom it would stay for a whopping 45 years.
After it had finally changed hands back in 2016, this sexy thing was subjected to an extensive restoration procedure, receiving fresh paintwork, modern engine internals and a pair of IRC Grand High Speed GS-11 tires. Furthermore, the creature’s front brake caliper, forks and gauges have all been overhauled during the refurbishment.
Clearly, this vintage two-wheeled diamond is more of a showpiece rather than something you’d ride on a regular basis, so we’ll refrain from discussing its technical specifications. If you happen to be in possession of more cash than you know what to do with, then you’ll be stoked to learn that Honda’s unsullied relic is currently searching for a new home on Bring a Trailer.
Less than 24 hours separate us from the auctioning deadline (April 24), and the highest bid is placed at a heart-stopping $55,000. More often than not, spending almost sixty grand for a 53-year-old motorcycle would be nothing short of pure insanity, but this is one instance when it is, in fact, perfectly reasonable. Well, who the hell needs both kidneys, anyway?
Believe it or not, this CB750 Four K0 used to be the property of Steve McQueen’s L.A.-based filmmaking enterprise, Solar Productions. As such, it wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that it might’ve, at least once, been ridden by the King of Cool himself! In 1971, the Japanese treasure left McQueen’s production studio to meet its second owner, with whom it would stay for a whopping 45 years.
After it had finally changed hands back in 2016, this sexy thing was subjected to an extensive restoration procedure, receiving fresh paintwork, modern engine internals and a pair of IRC Grand High Speed GS-11 tires. Furthermore, the creature’s front brake caliper, forks and gauges have all been overhauled during the refurbishment.
Clearly, this vintage two-wheeled diamond is more of a showpiece rather than something you’d ride on a regular basis, so we’ll refrain from discussing its technical specifications. If you happen to be in possession of more cash than you know what to do with, then you’ll be stoked to learn that Honda’s unsullied relic is currently searching for a new home on Bring a Trailer.
Less than 24 hours separate us from the auctioning deadline (April 24), and the highest bid is placed at a heart-stopping $55,000. More often than not, spending almost sixty grand for a 53-year-old motorcycle would be nothing short of pure insanity, but this is one instance when it is, in fact, perfectly reasonable. Well, who the hell needs both kidneys, anyway?