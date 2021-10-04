Captain Kirk Is Headed to Space on Blue Origin’s Second Space Flight

5 Triumph Thruxton 1200 Books an Appointment at the Aftermarket Treatment Center

4 New Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR is Ready to Give Ducati and BMW a Run for Their Money

3 No Time to Die Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro Hits the Roads as Tiger 900 Bond Edition

2 Completely Camo-Stripped 2022 Triumph Tiger 1200 Caught on a Mountain Road, Still Testing

1 This 1970 Triumph Bonneville T120 Makes Us Reminisce About the Good Old Days

More on this:

Restored 1966 Triumph Bonneville T120R Flexes Numbers-Matching Powerplant

It’s truly bewildering to see a classic two-wheeler that’s aged this well. 18 photos



In the footwear department, we find stainless-steel spokes and grippy K70 tires from Dunlop replacing the standard units. As you glance at the cockpit, you’ll be greeted by fresh Smiths instrumentation, aftermarket levers and a top-shelf steering damper. To keep things looking nice and tidy, T120R’s telescopic forks were fitted with new tubes under current ownership.



Furthermore, the machine’s twin-cylinder powerplant has been refurbished inside out, receiving an electronic ignition setup and a modern set of Premier 930 Concentric carbs from Amal. Last but not least,



The predator’s steel framework hugs a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin powerplant, with a respectable compression ratio of 8.5:1. At about 6,500 rpm, this bad boy will go about delivering 46 hp to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, the end result is a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph), which is quite remarkable for a motorcycle that’s been produced back in the mid-sixties.



Right, let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point. If you’re digging this creature as much as we are, you'll definitely want to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) The bike we’ll be looking at today is a numbers-matching 1966 Triumph Bonneville T120R that’s been subjected to an extensive overhaul. For starters, Bonnie’s single downtube skeleton and fuel tank were enveloped in a pristine layer of youthful paintwork, while its two-up saddle has been reupholstered using a mixture of black and white vinyl.In the footwear department, we find stainless-steel spokes and grippy K70 tires from Dunlop replacing the standard units. As you glance at the cockpit, you’ll be greeted by fresh Smiths instrumentation, aftermarket levers and a top-shelf steering damper. To keep things looking nice and tidy, T120R’s telescopic forks were fitted with new tubes under current ownership.Furthermore, the machine’s twin-cylinder powerplant has been refurbished inside out, receiving an electronic ignition setup and a modern set of Premier 930 Concentric carbs from Amal. Last but not least, Bonneville ’s constant-mesh gearbox was treated to new seals and bearings for good measure. Otherwise, Triumph’s ‘66 MY head-turner retains its stock configuration.The predator’s steel framework hugs a four-stroke 649cc parallel-twin powerplant, with a respectable compression ratio of 8.5:1. At about 6,500 rpm, this bad boy will go about delivering 46 hp to a four-speed transmission, which spins the rear 18-inch hoop by means of a chain final drive. Ultimately, the end result is a top speed of 115 mph (185 kph), which is quite remarkable for a motorcycle that’s been produced back in the mid-sixties.Right, let’s skip the other technical details and get straight to the point. If you’re digging this creature as much as we are, you'll definitely want to visit the BaT (Bring A Trailer) website before Friday afternoon (October 8), because the 1966 Bonneville T120R is going on the block at no reserve! For the time being, you’d only need about six grand to surpass the current bid, which is placed at a modest $5,800.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.