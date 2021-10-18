The Aurora Shows How to Successfully Import RV Slide-Outs Into the Tiny House Movement

Restored 1965 Honda CB77 Super Hawk Will Seduce You With Its Old-School Flair

In my personal opinion, the CB77 Super Hawk is one of Honda’s best-looking classics. Before the CB750 had been conceived, there was the gorgeous CB77 Super Hawk. 34 photos



When the air-cooled engine purrs at about 9,000 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 28 ponies will be routed to a four-speed transmission. The oomph is fed to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive, enabling the ‘65 MY



On the other hand, the bike’s front hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a twin-leading shoe drum brake, which is accompanied by an identical module on the opposite end. The entire structure sits on a traditional pair of telescopic forks up front and dual adjustable shock absorbers down south. Before any of the vital fluids are added, the CB77 Super Hawk weighs in at a mere 351 pounds (159 kg).



Under current ownership, the Japanese relic has been treated to an invigorating makeover, receiving youthful upholstery, fresh paintwork and a new chromed handlebar that sports aftermarket grips. Furthermore, the creature’s tires were discarded to make room for modern rubber in 2018, while its clutch mechanism, drive chain, and exhaust have all been replaced for good measure.



To bring about optimal airflow, the dual Keihin carburetors were also refurbished inside out. This spotless piece of vintage machinery is going on the block at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until Friday (October 22) to place your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform. For now, the top bidder is offering $4,000 to make the What you’re looking at here is a 1965 variant of Honda ’s lineup, which spent nearly three decades with its current owner. Within its tubular steel frame, the old-school jewel carries a four-stroke 305cc parallel-twin mill, featuring a single overhead cam, two valves per cylinder and a compression ratio of 8.1:1.When the air-cooled engine purrs at about 9,000 spins per minute, a peak horsepower figure of 28 ponies will be routed to a four-speed transmission. The oomph is fed to the rear 18-inch wheel by means of a chain final drive, enabling the ‘65 MY Super Hawk to reach a top speed of 105 mph (168 kph).On the other hand, the bike’s front hoop is brought to a halt thanks to a twin-leading shoe drum brake, which is accompanied by an identical module on the opposite end. The entire structure sits on a traditional pair of telescopic forks up front and dual adjustable shock absorbers down south. Before any of the vital fluids are added, the CB77 Super Hawk weighs in at a mere 351 pounds (159 kg).Under current ownership, the Japanese relic has been treated to an invigorating makeover, receiving youthful upholstery, fresh paintwork and a new chromed handlebar that sports aftermarket grips. Furthermore, the creature’s tires were discarded to make room for modern rubber in 2018, while its clutch mechanism, drive chain, and exhaust have all been replaced for good measure.To bring about optimal airflow, the dual Keihin carburetors were also refurbished inside out. This spotless piece of vintage machinery is going on the block at no reserve as we speak, and you’ve got until Friday (October 22) to place your bids on the BaT (Bring A Trailer) platform. For now, the top bidder is offering $4,000 to make the CB77 a part of their family, but this amount is likely to surpass five grand in the following days.

