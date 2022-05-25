Restored 1957 BMW R60 Is What Vintage Dreams Are Made Of, Was Once a Non-Running Project

This speckless R60 will most likely have you drooling, so it might be a good idea to grab some tissues before you browse that photo gallery.
Prior to the current owner’s acquisition in 2012, this breathtaking 1957 BMW R60 was little more than a weary, non-running project bike. Obviously, that’s no longer the case nowadays, because the vintage Beemer got treated to a well-deserved restoration after it had changed hands. For starters, its 594cc boxer-twin mill was fitted with larger cylinders, oversized Schmidt pistons and higher-spec valves.
Additionally, the bike’s Bing carburetors, driveshaft and four-speed gearbox have all been refurbished, while its factory exhaust system was replaced with a shiny aftermarket alternative. In terms of electrical upgrades, you’ll find a fresh six-volt battery, revised wiring and an H4 headlight bulb. These mods went a long way to get the R60 back in working order, but the overhaul continues in the chassis department.
Having reconditioned the Bavarian’s aging Earles forks and twin shock absorbers, the owner then got rid of its standard 18-inch hoops to make way for youthful items. These bad boys are built with modern bearings, stainless-steel spokes and chromed rims, which sport a grippy set of Avon Roadrider tires. The wheel hubs were clear-coated and the swingarm bearings have been replaced with new hardware.
Finally, we arrive at the cosmetic side of things, and what you’ll notice is a seamless coat of red paint covering the motorcycle’s gas tank, fenders and headlight bucket. The fuel chamber was stripped of its rubber knee pads and storage box, receiving fresher BMW roundels on both sides. Right then, it’s time for us to get to the point.
Motorrad’s majestic gemstone is going under the hammer at this very moment, but there’s sadly no way of knowing its total mileage. The ‘57 MY R60 will be listed on Bring a Trailer for two more days (until May 27), and the top bidder is currently offering just north of $10k in order to secure this acquisition. However, we’re inclined to think that BMW’s wonder will soon be fetching a larger sum.
Additionally, the bike’s Bing carburetors, driveshaft and four-speed gearbox have all been refurbished, while its factory exhaust system was replaced with a shiny aftermarket alternative. In terms of electrical upgrades, you’ll find a fresh six-volt battery, revised wiring and an H4 headlight bulb. These mods went a long way to get the R60 back in working order, but the overhaul continues in the chassis department.
Having reconditioned the Bavarian’s aging Earles forks and twin shock absorbers, the owner then got rid of its standard 18-inch hoops to make way for youthful items. These bad boys are built with modern bearings, stainless-steel spokes and chromed rims, which sport a grippy set of Avon Roadrider tires. The wheel hubs were clear-coated and the swingarm bearings have been replaced with new hardware.
Finally, we arrive at the cosmetic side of things, and what you’ll notice is a seamless coat of red paint covering the motorcycle’s gas tank, fenders and headlight bucket. The fuel chamber was stripped of its rubber knee pads and storage box, receiving fresher BMW roundels on both sides. Right then, it’s time for us to get to the point.
Motorrad’s majestic gemstone is going under the hammer at this very moment, but there’s sadly no way of knowing its total mileage. The ‘57 MY R60 will be listed on Bring a Trailer for two more days (until May 27), and the top bidder is currently offering just north of $10k in order to secure this acquisition. However, we’re inclined to think that BMW’s wonder will soon be fetching a larger sum.