Restomod Jeep Grand Wagoneer Is a Sleeper That Hides a Nasty Surprise Under the Hood

More on this:

1 Jeep Cherokee Chief Makes Digital Comeback in 2022, It's a Two-Door Baby Wagoneer

2 This 33-Year Old Jeep Grand Wagoneer Might Be a Steal at $45,000

3 401 V8 Swapped Jeep Grand Wagoneer Might Be Classier Than a New One

4 Mint-Condition 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Will Make You Forget About the New SUV

5 1986 Jeep Grand Wagoneer With Vortec LS V8 Offered at Auction With No Reserve