Restaurateur Guy Fieri Has Only Words of Encouragement for Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors, which has promised to deliver the toughest electric pickup truck in the world and the first-to-market e-truck with the Endurance, is weathering a storm right now. But at least it counts on support from celebrities like Guy Fieri. 18 photos



The company, now based in Ohio, restated the September delivery date with the announcement that the first Endurance Beta trucks had rolled off the production line. They’re just the first two of a planned 57-unit batch of Betas. Meanwhile, the



Guy Fieri, world-famous restaurateur, chef, television personality, author, and unlikely style icon for his frosted tips that he will not let live in the ‘90s only, is with Lordstown. Seemingly out of the blue, he tweeted words of encouragement to the startup in the form of a congratulatory message. Lordstown responded with a thank-you and a “we’re happy to have you #RideWithLordstown,” which could mean that Fieri is one of the many private individuals to have booked a reservation on



Of course, Fieri is a car guy himself, so it wouldn’t be that strange for him to show support to a fellow Ohioan while backing the electric revolution. Fieri’s collection includes mostly a mix of American muscle and American trucks, mostly in a very on-brand yellow colorway. That last part aside, it would feel totally natural for him to back a company that tries to deliver another American truck.



Congrats on the Betas and good luck in Baja @LordstownMotors! % https://t.co/1h1bp7SEIr — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) April 6, 2021



