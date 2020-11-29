autoevolution
The urban mobility market is seeing a huge rise at this time, and more specifically e-bikes. So it’s no wonder we see all sorts of ideas and designs hit the roads - it seems like everyone wants a piece of the cake.

Reserved and Minimalist Korean Design Is Primed with Their Version of an E-bike

And Korea is joining the game on this one. Actually, they’ve been doing e-bikes for some time now, and what we are currently looking at is simply called One Line. It’s an e-bike design by JungSoo Lee of Seoul, Korea. No, not the tiny angry twin from the North, but the cool, calm, and collected South.

We've seen before the work of this designer with the autonomous Starbucks Mobility concept. But here, it seems she’s taken on a more practical approach to design and offered something a lot more realistic.

As we can see, the base for the frame is completed using only one line, hence the name. The seat stay does look like it is an added component, and the seat post, which also acts as the battery pack, is obviously extra.

Let’s say for a moment that this e-bike design is the next to hit streets. The simplicity of its construction alone is achievable through modern manufacturing techniques such as carbon layering and even hydroforming aluminum. Heck, I think even a CNC mill could make this.

This sort of frame design, also known as a ‘step-through’ frame, happens to also be the safest around, making this e-bike suitable for riders of different ages and skill levels. To also give a sort of uniform feel to the bike, the front fork, although lacking a visible suspension, mimics the shape of the chain stay.

Speaking of chain stay, we don’t see any sort of chain on the design, meaning it either doesn’t have one, or a chain or belt drive is neatly hidden in the chain stay. If that’s the case, wow! That would make this one of the only e-bikes on the market with internal routing... everything.

But, if we look at the design, we see there isn’t much to internally route except the drive. It seems as if this e-bike doesn’t include any sort of brake lines, levers, shifters, or even a braking system. However, that last bit probably isn’t true.

Being an e-bike braking can actually be offered by the motor at the rear. However, if this is the case, it must be one heck of a drivetrain to be able to stop like a pair of four-piston hydraulics with 203mm rotors. Or maybe the braking system is like on old school bikes, where you just push back on the pedal. Who knows? We actually don’t' have any mention of any of this.

The battery to power this mobility tool, as mentioned earlier, is the seat post. We don't have any indications as to whether this battery is removeable or not, nor to its power levels. But then again, being the concept that it is, this all remains to be determined. The exterior design however, is absolutely gorgeous. Simple, efficient, stylish, good looking.
