autoevolution
 

Reservations for Tesla's Ridiculously Quick Truck Are Already in Their Hundreds

29 Nov 2017, 12:18 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
Tomorrow evening it'll be exactly two weeks since Tesla's CEO, Elon Musk first introduced the Semi to an eager audience that was definitely not disappointed.
12 photos
Tesla Semi teaserTesla Semi teaserTesla Semi teaserTesla Semi teaserTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla SemiTesla Semi
But while that event was all about fancy stats, quick acceleration, loud music, and strobe lights, the actual truck is much more interested in doing some work. Or at least it will be in 2019 when the company estimates it will be able to put it on the road.

Well, it would appear it has no reason to fear unemployment as more and more companies are willing to place the deposit and reserve one or usually more of the world's first electric semi truck. We've already talked about Walmart, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, and other companies making the downpayment to be sure they'll be among the first to get it, and now we hear another logistics giant has joined the list.

The DHL is much better known in Europe, but the red letters on a yellow background will seem familiar everywhere in the world, including the U.S.A. It's here that the DHL Supply Chain, which takes care of logistics affairs for big businesses in retailing and manufacturing, plans to use the Tesla Semi heavy-duty truck for shuttle runs and same-day deliveries in the more important U.S. cities.

Wall Street Journal revealed that DHL has been one of the companies that have been working together with Tesla over the past few months on the development and fine-tuning of the truck. Apart from the short-to-medium distance hauls, the company also plans to test the vehicle on longer routes.

Tesla initially asked for $5,000 in exchange for every Semi reservation, but it later changed it to four-times that after receiving more attention than anticipated. We remind you that the 300-mile version of the truck is expected to sell for $150,000, the 500-mile one adds $30,000 more while the limited Founders Edition has a price tag of $200,000.

DHL already uses battery-powered Ford vans for last-mile delivery in Europe, so switching to electricity isn't something new for the German company. The Tesla Semi, however, offers completely new possibilities thanks to both its load capacity and range.
Tesla semi truck Tesla Semi electric semi truck electric truck Tesla Inc. DHL
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How Crumple Zones Work Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
TESLA MOTORS models:
TESLA MOTORS RoadsterTESLA MOTORS Roadster Coupe CabrioTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LuxuryTESLA MOTORS Model 3TESLA MOTORS Model 3 Medium PremiumTESLA MOTORS Model XTESLA MOTORS Model X Large SUVTESLA MOTORS Model STESLA MOTORS Model S LargeAll TESLA MOTORS models  