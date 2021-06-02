Rescued Kitten Is Probably the Most Adorable Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Fan Ever

Not long ago we’ve seen the cool folks over at the Savage Garage channel on YouTube go out on a road trip with their Lamborghini Aventador SVJ for a very interesting race. The screaming 770 PS (759 hp) Italian supercar went against a Nor-Tech 390 Sport, a quad Mercury engine-powered speed boat with 1,800 on tap. It was actually a tie, so they probably needed some time to relax and cook up the next challenge (where they actually snatch the win).
Interestingly, one could even say the guys actually retreated to lick their wounds, judging by the latest encounter. While the gang was at the Columbus Supercars Triple F Collection car show (nicknamed “The Event”) during late May, somebody decided to make their day by presenting them with a tiny black kitten.
The adorable little thing had just been rescued when it was three weeks old, according to the channel, and somehow ended up in the company of a car fan at an event that’s really not that kitten-friendly. After all, we’re used to all sorts of pops, crackles, bangs, and lots of smoke - not to an environment that would make a defenseless little animal feel safe.
Just check out the second video (embedded below) coming from the main Savage Garage channel to see what we mean as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ performed a rev battle with another glorious supercar… a second Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (from the nine-minute mark), right in the presence of the kitty.
Now, back to the Savage Garage Clips footage, this one is entirely focused on the adorable encounter between the beautiful four-legged milk-lover and the almost color-matching Aventador SVJ. According to the rescuer, the kitten was found with the rest of the litter under a deck... but unfortunately it was the last one standing.
Hopefully it will have a much better life now that it was both the center of attention of so many automotive enthusiasts and the star of a quick supercar photoshoot. Oh, and could we all agree that a Lambo’s windshield wiper holder is probably the strangest and most unexpected catwalk we have ever seen in our lives?!
