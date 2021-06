Rescued Kitten Is Probably the Most Adorable Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Fan Ever

Interestingly, one could even say the guys actually retreated to lick their wounds, judging by the latest encounter . While the gang was at the Columbus Supercars Triple F Collection car show (nicknamed “The Event”) during late May, somebody decided to make their day by presenting them with a tiny black kitten.The adorable little thing had just been rescued when it was three weeks old, according to the channel, and somehow ended up in the company of a car fan at an event that’s really not that kitten-friendly. After all, we’re used to all sorts of pops, crackles, bangs, and lots of smoke - not to an environment that would make a defenseless little animal feel safe.Just check out the second video (embedded below) coming from the main Savage Garage channel to see what we mean as the Lamborghini Aventador SVJ performed a rev battle with another glorious supercar… a second Lamborghini Aventador SVJ (from the nine-minute mark), right in the presence of the kitty.Now, back to the Savage Garage Clips footage, this one is entirely focused on the adorable encounter between the beautiful four-legged milk-lover and the almost color-matching Aventador SVJ. According to the rescuer, the kitten was found with the rest of the litter under a deck... but unfortunately it was the last one standing.Hopefully it will have a much better life now that it was both the center of attention of so many automotive enthusiasts and the star of a quick supercar photoshoot. Oh, and could we all agree that a Lambo’s windshield wiper holder is probably the strangest and most unexpected catwalk we have ever seen in our lives?!