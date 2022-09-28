Rescued and Sold '68 VW Beetle Finds Its Way Back Home After 3 Years, Loaded on a Trailer

They say, 'if you love them, let them go. If they return, they were always yours.' This quote has been used a lot in love stories, but depending on your situation, it doesn’t always have to be about human connection. Sometimes, the things we desire the most slip right through our fingers, and only time can bring them back (if they rightfully belong to us in the first place).
That’s Jason of 5150mxVW YouTube channel’s love story, not with a girl, but with a 1968 VW Beetle.
Three years ago, Jason rescued a 1968 Beetle rusting in a barn in Upstate New York. As he does with all his finds, he got it back up and running and immediately got a new owner – a close friend called Dubwerk. According to the VW enthusiast, the classic car has changed hands severally since he last sold it.
“That’s right. The 1968 is coming back to Dubwerk’s. We are under 5 minutes away. We picked this car up in Upstate New York. Came back to Dubwerk’s house, went to my house, I sold it to another guy, he sold it to this guy, and now, I’m going to bring it back and drop it at Dubwerk’s lot,” Jason revealed on his drive to pick up the '68 Beetle.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t in the same condition he last saw it. It might have a fabulous new tan, but its engine must have died and was sitting on an old speaker box. The exterior still looked pretty neat, with the inside needing a little detailing.
Jason is currently working on many other classic cars, including a 1958 VW Beetle Ragtop he found in a Barn in New Hampshire. Therefore, he won’t be taking on the 68 Beetle project. His friend will – that’s if he manages to clear out a bunch of projects on queue, including a 1963 VW Beetle Ragtop project.
Still, the 1968 Beetle is back home again. It might not have a happy engine, but its future is bright with the two VW enthusiasts hovering around.
