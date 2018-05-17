autoevolution
 

Report on Electric Vehicles Points to a Future Worse than an ICE-Powered One

The debate surrounding the impact the rise of electric vehicles will have on the environment is likely to heat up in the years ahead, as more and more automakers announce plans to launch EVs by the hundreds.
Each of the sides involved in this debate attempt to prove their point through various means, charts, studies and predictions. Some of the arguments presented by each side are worth a second look, while others are simply the results of disturbed minds.

The latest shot in this undeclared war is the recent report on the impact electric vehicles will have conducted by Jonathan A. Lesser, president of Continental Economics, and published by the Manhattan Institute think tank.

The study claims EVs will not be bad, but disastrous for the environment, the world and our future. Citing data obtained from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA), the report says large scale EV use “will increase overall emissions of sulfur dioxide, oxides of nitrogen, and particulates” when compared with ICE cars and petroleum refineries combined.

The study admits the fact that the level of CO2 emissions will drop as a result of electric vehicles use, but that drop would amount to exactly zilch in the bigger picture of industry-wide emissions in the U.S. The drop, says Lesser, will be of only “1% of total forecast energy-related U.S. CO2 emissions through 2050.

One very interesting conclusion of the study is that regarding the effects subsidies granted for purchasing zero emissions cars will have.

The total amount of money to be paid by the Americans to back those buying EVs is estimated at over $100 billion in California alone. That amount is to be paid, say the specialists, by the “lower-income consumers, who cannot afford to purchase ZEVs but who bear much of the cost for the supporting infrastructure.

The entire study, as published by the Manhattan Institute, can be found in the document attached below.

