Renowned Security Company to Expand in the Car Industry

The number of technology companies stepping into the car industry keeps growing, and after Apple, Huawei , Xiaomi, and OPPO, another big name is now getting involved in the automotive sector. 1 photo EV startup Hozon Auto for a series of undisclosed projects. Qihoo 360 is not only a large global security company but also the largest cybersecurity software vendor in China. Its suite of tools is developed to protect data already installed on millions of devices.



While neither Qihoo nor Hozon commented on the purpose of the partnership, it’s not difficult to figure out the role of the cybersecurity company would be in this new collaboration.



Most likely, Qihoo will be in charge of securing the technology installed on the EVs manufactured by Hozon, which makes total sense, given that the more cars evolve in terms of new-gen tech, the more they are exposed to hackers and cyberattacks.



Qihoo isn’t a completely new player in the automotive biz, as the company has previously released several other car-related projects, including a data recorder device. But this time, the Chinese are aiming big, as they’re seeking a more important role in the tech revolution that’s taking over the car world.



In the meantime, several other tech giants are also working on their own EVs or car-related projects that would pave the way for a rapid expansion in the automotive industry. Xiaomi has already confirmed an EV project supposed to allow the release of a fully electric car in the coming years, while



