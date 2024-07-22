Rendering: Ritzy 2026 Lincoln CUV Joins the Roster With EV Power Under the Hood

The Blue Oval company is losing money – big time – with its all-electric efforts. However, it needs to suck up and endure the punch until it can deliver an eventual breakthrough or risk a grim fate if it misses the all-electric hype train.
Unfortunately for the company, at home in America, it's going up against a tough roster of competitors – the Ford Mustang Mach-E fights with the best-selling Tesla Model Y and others like the Hyundai Ioniq 5. At the same time, the Ford F-150 Lightning has to deal with the Tesla Cybertruck as well as the GMC Hummer EV, Rivian R1T, plus the upcoming Chevy Silverado EV RST, GMC Sierra EV Denali, or the Ram 1500 REV.
Theoretically, Blue Oval fans shouldn't worry – Ford is hard at work cooking up both a new EV platform for affordable models as well as the next generation of mainstream models. It will even dip into the luxury pool with Lincoln as the company has started the research and development of at least two large three-row SUVs for a while already, according to the rumor mill, and for sure, one of them is destined to wear the Lincoln badge of glory.
After all, they need to play catch-up to Cadillac, which is way ahead of them in the EV field with the Lyriq and Celestiq already out or available to configure and the 2025 Optiq, Escalade IQ, and 2026 Vistiq three-row crossover SUV coming soon to the market. The 2025 Caddy Escalade IQ represents a potential jeopardy, especially since the ultra-popular full-size SUV series is now dressed for the zero-emissions age.
Well, there's smoke from the rumor mill, and there's also fire from across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, for sure. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has 'delegated' Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com), a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, to fulfill our unofficial, hypothetical large Lincoln three-row all-electric SUV fantasies.
Back in 2022, Lincoln debuted the Star concept, a mid-size two-row EV concept that introduced a new design language – supposedly for the zero-emissions era. It should have arrived as a series-production model for the 2024 model year already, but we all know that didn't happen. Instead, the pixel master takes it and reframes it as a larger, full-size three-row SUV that's not necessarily going against the Escalade IQ but rather the upcoming Vistiq as a family-oriented crossover model.
However, take all this with a healthy dose of salt – Ford has already delayed work on the next generation of EV pickup trucks to prioritize the surprise 'cheap' EV platform that will yield smaller and more affordable models than the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lighting, so who knows when (and if) these big three-row EV crossover models will come from Lincoln and Ford to battle Cadillac and Chevrolet's rivals.
