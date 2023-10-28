Rendering: Ram 1500 TRX Single Cab Represents the Short Wheelbase Squad

It will be a sad day for the entire automotive industry when Ram pulls the plug on the 1500 TRX as it is about to drive off into the sunset. The company celebrates its imminent demise with the Final Edition, which brings a few extra goodies at a very steep price.
The Ram 1500 TRX kicks off at $117,625, before the $1,995 destination charge, almost $32,000 more than the base variant, and it won't be the supertruck equivalent of an automotive unicorn, as the automaker plans to make up to 4,000 of them.
We would've at least expected the final take on the phenomenal 1500 TRX to bring more power to the table. Something along the veins of a Demon 170 equivalent would have been a great swansong to the series. But there is no extra oomph here, as it remains the same under the hood as the regular one.
It is still capable of dealing with the quarter mile in less than 13 seconds, aided by its 702 horsepower (712 ps/524 kW) available at 6,100 rpm. The supercharged 6.2-liter V8 Hellcat motor develops 650 lb-ft (881 Nm) of torque, allowing it to sprint to sixty miles per hour (97 kph) in just four and a half seconds.
Naturally, a short wheelbase variant with only two seats would be significantly faster, and on a good day, it might give some well-known exotics from the recent past a great run for their money. Such a model doesn't exist in Ram's portfolio, but it's been brought to our attention recently in Fantasy Land.
Sketched out by 412donklife on Instagram, this vehicle has fewer inches between the axles, a single-cab body style, and rides significantly closer to the asphalt. It comes with 28-inch wheels, has a few add-ons, and wears yellow with several black accents. Overall, it is equally cool as it is ridiculous and looks like something out of a comic book.
Over in the real world, Ram's focus is on the successor to the 1500 TRX. The vehicle was already spotted a couple of times in test mule form and didn't sound like it had a V8 under the hood anymore. If anything, it kind of sounded like it featured a straight-six with forced induction, and the rumor mill speaks of a possible implementation of the Hurricane unit, rated at 510 hp (517 ps/380 kW) today.
That would make it far less exciting than the current Ram 1500 TRX, so we think the output will be further boosted. An electric aid remains on the table, as it would make it futureproof, taking the whole super-truck concept into the new era and paving the road for a future battery-electric derivative that should boast a jaw-dropping amount of power.