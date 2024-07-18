Rendering: Next-Gen Tesla Model X Moves Away From MPV Looks Into True Crossover Territory

Even though some might say that EVs are not a hot commodity anymore, the market is simply rearranging itself. If you need proof that all-electric models are not going away, let's remember that even Ferrari is hard at work testing a zero-emissions model, a hatchback contraption that will debut next year ahead of starting sales in 2026.
As for Tesla, the fashionable star of the sector, things are still looking good. The enthusiast community and rumor mill are all enamored of the refreshed Model 3 (Highland) and can't wait to see what Tesla has in store for the facelifted Model Y (Juniper), even though Elon and Co. keep insisting that it's not coming out officially before 2025.
That's because they are busy churning out as many Cybertruck EV pickup trucks as they can. According to new sales data in May, deliveries have already exceeded the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T sales combined. As such, it is no wonder that some are ignoring the flagship Model S and Model X vehicles – even though the latter was recently crowned as the best three-row electric SUV during a tiring 800-mile road trip test.
No worries, the parallel universe of vehicular CGI isn't forgetful. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has designated this virtual artist, better known as Theottle on social media, as their Tesla Model X representative. The pixel master has decided that the battery electric mid-size luxury crossover SUV produced by Tesla since 2015 shouldn't exceed a decade on the market and decided to unofficially and hypothetically envision the second generation for the 2025 or 2026 model years.
His latest behind the scenes making-of video starts with the Bentley Bentayga as the starting point because the pixel master wanted a true crossover as a template – he considers the current Tesla Model X more in line with the MPV class rather than crossover SUVs because of its bulbous appearance and low ride height. On this CGI occasion, though, he not only used the Bentley Bentayga for size reference but also – more importantly – he wanted this Model X to have proper ground clearance, along with the latest design cues implemented by the company with the Model 3 refresh.
In the end, if you ask our two cents on the digital matter, he only achieves half of the desiderate. While he obviously keeps the falcon doors for the sake of continuation, and also gives the Tesla Model X design project a bigger ground clearance and more crossover elements like black plastic protections, it also only feels like a facelift, rather than an all-new iteration. That's mostly because the Model 3-borrowed headlights and taillights are a bit too obvious – they're fine on a refreshed Model Y, but an all-new Model X would need additional distinctive styling traits to signal it's a flagship model. Right?
That's because they are busy churning out as many Cybertruck EV pickup trucks as they can. According to new sales data in May, deliveries have already exceeded the Ford F-150 Lightning and Rivian R1T sales combined. As such, it is no wonder that some are ignoring the flagship Model S and Model X vehicles – even though the latter was recently crowned as the best three-row electric SUV during a tiring 800-mile road trip test.
No worries, the parallel universe of vehicular CGI isn't forgetful. More precisely, the imaginative realm of digital car content creators has designated this virtual artist, better known as Theottle on social media, as their Tesla Model X representative. The pixel master has decided that the battery electric mid-size luxury crossover SUV produced by Tesla since 2015 shouldn't exceed a decade on the market and decided to unofficially and hypothetically envision the second generation for the 2025 or 2026 model years.
His latest behind the scenes making-of video starts with the Bentley Bentayga as the starting point because the pixel master wanted a true crossover as a template – he considers the current Tesla Model X more in line with the MPV class rather than crossover SUVs because of its bulbous appearance and low ride height. On this CGI occasion, though, he not only used the Bentley Bentayga for size reference but also – more importantly – he wanted this Model X to have proper ground clearance, along with the latest design cues implemented by the company with the Model 3 refresh.
In the end, if you ask our two cents on the digital matter, he only achieves half of the desiderate. While he obviously keeps the falcon doors for the sake of continuation, and also gives the Tesla Model X design project a bigger ground clearance and more crossover elements like black plastic protections, it also only feels like a facelift, rather than an all-new iteration. That's mostly because the Model 3-borrowed headlights and taillights are a bit too obvious – they're fine on a refreshed Model Y, but an all-new Model X would need additional distinctive styling traits to signal it's a flagship model. Right?