Rendering: Next-Gen Porsche 911 Turbo (992) Looks Cool with 918 Spyder Rear Deck

31 Jul 2017, 12:10 UTC
The 991.2 incarnation of the Porsche 911 still has quite a lot of gems to deliver, from the Nurburgring lap time of the GT2 RS to the revamped 911 GT3 RS that's reportedly coming next year. As such, it might seem a little early to discuss the next-gen 992 Neunelfer. However, since the prototypes have been out there for quite a while now, the Internet has already become impatient.
More and more Porschephilles are eager to get their eyes on the fresh styling cues of the newcomer, which will come to the market as a 2019 model.

And what does the Intenet do when it wants to pass the time? It comes up with renderings. This is how we ended up with the fantasy-happy pixel play above, which portrays the 992 Turbo in a way that will obviously remain confined to our screens - we'll tip our keyboards to Laurent Schmidt for this render.

Basically, we're dealing with a 991.2 Turbo S that has been gifted with the rear deck of the 918 Spyder. Then we have the slim LED headlights, which aim to deliver a production look proposal based on the visual clues dropped by the spied test cars.

And while we're talking prototypes, it's worth noting that, unlike the 992 Carreras, the next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo models we've spied so far are still in the test mule phase.

A track width boost will be one of the most important chassis updated brought by the generation change. And let's keep in mind that Zuffenhausen engineers are expected to bring the engine one or two inches closer to the center of the car.

Nevertheless, we're expecting the 992 Turbo to move on to the next-generation body by the end of the year and we can't wait to feast our eyes on its uber-wide stance. Meanwhile, here's a spy video showing a 992 Porsche 911 Turbo test mule doing its thing on the Nurburgring.

