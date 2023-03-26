Rendering: Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S With Huge Wheels Looks Like a Clown Car

It’s been five years since the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe entered production, and despite sharing part of its name with the two-door GT models, it is actually a CLS (or E-Class if you will) beneath the less elegant and flashier skin.
Most renowned tuners have launched all sorts of upgrades for it, targeting those who want a touch of personalization. Whether we are talking about new wheels and a lower ground clearance, which works best in our opinion, wacky wide body kits, completely reupholstered interiors, and serious elbow grease applied under the hood, name it, and it was done.
Arguably one of the brashest takes on the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe that we have seen so far, the pictured one is fortunately as fake as they come. The reason is simple, you’re looking at mere renderings of the otherwise punchy GT 63 S flavor that bear the signature of 412donklife on Instagram. The rendering artist rearranged the car’s pixels a bit too much if you ask us, to the point where it’s ridiculous to both look at and drive.
In a normal size, the Forgiato Fiore alloys would have complemented the design. But in this instance, they were oversized, and given a two-tone treatment, with blue being the dominating color. The center caps are on the flashy side of things too, and so is the body kit, because if you cannot tell from looking at these CGIs, it does feature a few add-ons at the front, sides, and rear. It has a bigger chin spoiler and new side vents, beefier side skirts, rear bumper pads, a more aggressive diffuser, bigger exhaust tips, and a wing that is simply too large.
One thing that we cannot complain of is the satin blue shade that dominates the exterior, as those humongous wheels make it look like a clown car. We’re not fans of the tweaked taillights either, nor the extra bits added to it during the pixel manipulating process. But if it is one thing that we can get behind of, that’s the ubiquitous bi-turbo 4.0-liter motor. The V8 powering the GT 63 S version of the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe churns out a healthy 630 bhp, or 639 metric horses/470 kilowatts, and 664 pound-feet (900 Nm) of torque.
An unmolested copy of the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S can deal with the 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint in a neck-snapping 3.2 seconds, and it will eventually run out of breath at 196 mph (315 kph), should the driver find a long stretch of road where they can safely and legally hit such speeds. Mind you, giving it oversized wheels will not only affect the driving comfort and turning radius but also the straight-line and cornering performance. So, remember kids, always keep your OTT tuning jobs in Fantasy Land.
