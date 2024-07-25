Rendering: All-New 2026 Toyota RAV4 Feels Refreshed Without Messing the Winning Formula 

The past few years haven't been kind to automakers – the global health crisis, major supply chain issues, an incredible computer chip shortage, worldwide unrest, and political turmoil have wreaked havoc across many industries.
Of course, new car sales – including in America – have taken a hit or two, or even three. During the first six months of the year, the US automotive sales barely nudged, but at least they were positive after last year's good performance. Corroborated, they're doing fine – and it seems the trend is for the better. In some cases, much better.
Naturally, the Ford F-Series, which is still getting into dealerships with all the updated 2024 model year versions, remained not only America's best-selling pickup truck line but also the country's favorite nameplate overall. Following it is the eternal Chevrolet Silverado runner-up, but Ram's series isn't in third place as per tradition. Instead, it fell into sixth place behind a trio of crossover SUVs.
So, in fifth position resides the Honda CR-V, followed in fourth by the relentless Tesla Model Y. The podium is completed by – believe it or not – Toyota's RAV4! The Japanese automaker also has the Camry in seventh as well as the Corolla series in eleventh position, by the way. The initiator of the compact crossover SUV genre, which debuted in 1994, reached the fifth generation (XA50) in 2018 and got updated for the 2022 model year – but it's still going strong after over six years!
The resilience is incredible, and so are its (global) and local American sales. So, we shouldn't be surprised that the rumor mill says Toyota is in no hurry to replace the current iteration with a new generation anytime soon. According to reports, we are probably going to see a new model sometime next year for the 2026 model year in America. Of course, the transmissions about the Toyota RAV4's greatness also echo across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is in a hurry to give us its vision about the XA60 sixth generation.
More precisely, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and while he usually has a passion for the American brands, from time to time, he also caters to the Toyota crowds of CGI enthusiasts. On this occasion, he's back with an unofficial, hypothetical idea about the looks of the RAV4 compact CUV, premiering "a completely new design still inspired by the current generation, which is in line with that winning formula, just a bit more modern."
The pixel master is talking about Toyota's corner office head honchos repeatedly telling the rumor mill they do not want to mess with the RAV4's current winning formula after the spectacular results from the first half of 2024 and last year. However, take all this with a grain of salt – the fresh styling of the next compact CUV is anyone's guess because we have not seen any prototypes of the new iteration from our spy photographer partners just yet. So, what do you think? Is Toyota coming with a new RAV4 for the 2026 model year? Also, are they going to mildly restyle it and call it a good sales day, or are they preparing revolutionary changes?
Naturally, the Ford F-Series, which is still getting into dealerships with all the updated 2024 model year versions, remained not only America's best-selling pickup truck line but also the country's favorite nameplate overall. Following it is the eternal Chevrolet Silverado runner-up, but Ram's series isn't in third place as per tradition. Instead, it fell into sixth place behind a trio of crossover SUVs.
So, in fifth position resides the Honda CR-V, followed in fourth by the relentless Tesla Model Y. The podium is completed by – believe it or not – Toyota's RAV4! The Japanese automaker also has the Camry in seventh as well as the Corolla series in eleventh position, by the way. The initiator of the compact crossover SUV genre, which debuted in 1994, reached the fifth generation (XA50) in 2018 and got updated for the 2022 model year – but it's still going strong after over six years!
The resilience is incredible, and so are its (global) and local American sales. So, we shouldn't be surprised that the rumor mill says Toyota is in no hurry to replace the current iteration with a new generation anytime soon. According to reports, we are probably going to see a new model sometime next year for the 2026 model year in America. Of course, the transmissions about the Toyota RAV4's greatness also echo across the parallel universes of vehicular CGI, and the imaginative realm of digital car content creators is in a hurry to give us its vision about the XA60 sixth generation.
More precisely, Vince Burlapp (aka vburlapp on social media or burlappcar.com) is a prolific virtual artist who loves to dream of all the latest models across the wide-ranging automotive realm, and while he usually has a passion for the American brands, from time to time, he also caters to the Toyota crowds of CGI enthusiasts. On this occasion, he's back with an unofficial, hypothetical idea about the looks of the RAV4 compact CUV, premiering "a completely new design still inspired by the current generation, which is in line with that winning formula, just a bit more modern."
The pixel master is talking about Toyota's corner office head honchos repeatedly telling the rumor mill they do not want to mess with the RAV4's current winning formula after the spectacular results from the first half of 2024 and last year. However, take all this with a grain of salt – the fresh styling of the next compact CUV is anyone's guess because we have not seen any prototypes of the new iteration from our spy photographer partners just yet. So, what do you think? Is Toyota coming with a new RAV4 for the 2026 model year? Also, are they going to mildly restyle it and call it a good sales day, or are they preparing revolutionary changes?