Rendering: 2025 Kia Telluride Gets Sorento-Inspired Makeover, Is It Prettier?

Kia's high-riding portfolio has never been so vast, especially in the United States, where it comprises the Soul, Seltos, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride. The Korean company would want you to believe the latest Carnival is also a crossover, and it may somewhat look like one, but it remains a minivan.
Unless you've been living under a rock since early 2019, you are aware that Kia's flagship crossover is the Telluride. This model is virtually identical beneath the skin to the Hyundai Palisade, and it underwent a mid-cycle refresh last summer.
As is common with most facelifts these days, the 2024 Kia Telluride features the usual design updates at the front and rear fascias, which revolve around the bumpers and lighting units. New colors have joined the palette, and the cockpit has gained a dual display for a more modern feel, although you'll have to pay extra for it.
Power comes from a 3.8L V6 engine that produces 291 horsepower (295 ps/217 kW) and 262 pound-foot (355 Nm) of torque. The all-wheel-drive system is $2,000 extra on most grades, and the lineup kicks off from $35,990 with the base LX. The S, EX, and SX start at $37,890, $41,590, and $45,790, respectively. The SX is also offered in the X-Line, X-Pro, Prestige X-Line, and Prestige X-Pro configurations, priced from $49,285, $50,285, $52,185, and $53,185, respectively.
You can tell what's new, right? Well, that would be a revised front end, which features new headlamps; the clusters have a different shape and new graphics. They protrude more into the front quarter panels and touch the grille, which remains standard. The same also goes for the bumper and the profile, including the wheels, as everything else carries over from the real model.
If you paid attention to the title or if you are familiar with Kia's modern-day vehicle family, then you know that the smaller Sorento (and the Carnival) inspired these virtual updates. Between us, we think the 2025 Kia Telluride would look better with similar design updates.
Still, that obviously won't happen, as the Korean automaker is not willing to inject a huge amount of money into a second facelift, especially since a brand-new Telluride is reportedly around the corner. But would you want the current Telluride to look like this? And do you think it is prettier than the real thing?
Now, while the 2024 Kia Telluride comes with a V6 motor in the real world, certain rumors speak of a possible second generation that might be at least a couple of years away, which could get a partially electrified powertrain (or more). This hybrid unit was also mentioned by the YouTube channel Halo Oto, which envisioned a second mid-cycle refresh of the brand's flagship high-rider.
