Rendering: 2025 Ford Taurus GTD Would Be a New Dodge Charger Sedan Killer

Dodge is again getting ready to rule over the four-door muscle car market with the all-new Charger Sedan. The model joins the coupe (regular muscle car) and uses the same powertrains, which comprise ICE and EV assemblies.
But what if Ford had something to say about it? Well, first of all, it doesn't, as a four-door version of the S650 Mustang is not in the pipeline, even though it was rumored at one point before the latest generation came out. Second, if the Blue Oval gave it a shot, then it would utilize the same powertrains as the two-door models (coupe and convertible).
This means the small four-banger unit, which is a 2.3L EcoBoost, and the naturally aspirated Coyote V8 engine, offered in different outputs with up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse and 480 hp in the GT. The GTD is right around the corner and will kick off at around $325,000, offering a trick suspension, more advanced aero, some enhancements on the inside, and over 800 brake horsepower (811+ ps/597+ kW) from its supercharged 5.2L V8 motor.
This model boasts numerous aero upgrades inspired by the Mustang GTD. It has a fat chin spoiler, a large rear wing, headlamps with integrated yellow DRLs, aggressive trim on the sides, a muscular hood, and several other sporty bits and bobs. Do the wheels look familiar? It is because they were sourced from the ultra-expensive muscle car, complete with the uprated brakes. Such a model would also feature the same suspension setup, albeit probably with a few tweaks, and would also retain the monstrous V8 engine under the hood.
Now, if you are relatively familiar with Ford's strategy these days, then you know that a hypothetical brand-new Taurus for our market is out of the question. This also applies to a potential Taurus GTD, GT, Dark Horse, or whatever else you may want to call it. The Blue Oval only cares about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks in the Western world, which is why a fresh Taurus has zero chance of happening. Nevertheless, we would certainly support a Taurus, especially if it used the same platform as the S650 Mustang and its powertrains, namely the V8s, and we reckon you would, too, wouldn't you?
This means the small four-banger unit, which is a 2.3L EcoBoost, and the naturally aspirated Coyote V8 engine, offered in different outputs with up to 500 horsepower in the Dark Horse and 480 hp in the GT. The GTD is right around the corner and will kick off at around $325,000, offering a trick suspension, more advanced aero, some enhancements on the inside, and over 800 brake horsepower (811+ ps/597+ kW) from its supercharged 5.2L V8 motor.
But what if the Ford Mustang GTD and Australia's demised Falcon had a baby, and Ford sold it as a new-gen Taurus in the United States? This question probably hasn't crossed your mind, as it is a bit more than a four-door Ford Mustang. However, it has crossed Jlord8's mind, and doing what he does best, namely rendering all kinds of exciting vehicles, the pixel manipulator set to work and came up with the digital Ford Taurus GTD.
This model boasts numerous aero upgrades inspired by the Mustang GTD. It has a fat chin spoiler, a large rear wing, headlamps with integrated yellow DRLs, aggressive trim on the sides, a muscular hood, and several other sporty bits and bobs. Do the wheels look familiar? It is because they were sourced from the ultra-expensive muscle car, complete with the uprated brakes. Such a model would also feature the same suspension setup, albeit probably with a few tweaks, and would also retain the monstrous V8 engine under the hood.
Now, if you are relatively familiar with Ford's strategy these days, then you know that a hypothetical brand-new Taurus for our market is out of the question. This also applies to a potential Taurus GTD, GT, Dark Horse, or whatever else you may want to call it. The Blue Oval only cares about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks in the Western world, which is why a fresh Taurus has zero chance of happening. Nevertheless, we would certainly support a Taurus, especially if it used the same platform as the S650 Mustang and its powertrains, namely the V8s, and we reckon you would, too, wouldn't you?