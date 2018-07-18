Renault Zoe Tops List of UK Second-Hand Electric Cars Rising in Value

Here’s one more reason to go electric: it’s not good only for the planet and for your pocket in terms of expenses, but it may also land you more money if you consider reselling the car after a while.

A unique combination of factors, including the government crackdown on gasoline and diesel vehicles, combined with increased taxes for the same cars, has led to an unprecedented situation in the second-hand car market. Prices for older models have gone up after they’ve been on the road for a year, for the simple reason that they are electric.



Zoe is joined by other 10 models of electric cars, including Peugeot iOn, Citroen C-Zero, Nissan eNV200 and Hyundai Ioniq. These models alone have registered price boosts between 21% (for the iOn) and 9% (for the eNV200).



“It is rare to see cars appreciate in value but the market is seeing an unusual combination of factors,” Derren Martin, head of current valuations at HPI, tells the Daily Mail’s



“We do have to stress that, just because these models have increased in value in the last year, it doesn't guarantee the same will happen again in the next 12 months,” Martin adds.



