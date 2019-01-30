5 Renault Names Michelin Exec as Chairman, to Appoint New Nissan Director in April

Renault Zoe Adds S Edition In the UK, Based On Dynamique Nav Trim Level

The Zoe represents the first attempt Renault took at building an affordable electric car for the masses. Pricing starts at £21,220 without the £3,500 plug-in grant and mandatory battery hire, but British customers can go higher than that. 4 photos



Audiophiles are treated to BOSE audio and DAB radio while customers who are more interested in looks are offered a choice between 16- and 17-inch alloy wheels. Leather upholstery, lumbar adjustment for the driver’s seat, and a rearview camera are also included.



The list of standard features continues with 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment, voice commands for the satellite navigation, electrically-folding door mirrors, climate control, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, and parking sensors. Make no mistake about it, the S Edition is the most the Zoe can offer.



Now available to order in the United Kingdom, the Zoe S Edition can be had with either the Q90 or R110 options. The lesser of two electric motors has 86 horsepower on tap while the range-topper develops 106 horsepower and 225 Nm of torque.



There’s no difference in range (186 miles under WLTP regulations), but the Q90 can be charged quicker than the R110. More to the point,



Although down on ponies, the Q90 is £750 more expensive than the R110. The high-output powertrain option can’t do better than 22 kW, meaning that the 41-kWh battery needs more time to reach 80-percent charge.



