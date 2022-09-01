Renault Trucks Announces the Creation of Its Disassembly Plant, a Used Parts Factory

More on this:

1 Geely and Oil Group Will Buy Renault's Combustion Engine Division, According to Reuters

2 This Couple Turned an Old Truck Into Their Little Off-Grid Slice of Heaven

3 And the Latest Victim of Crossovers and EVs Is… the Renault Megane!

4 Renault Gives the Arkana a Small Refresh With E-Tech Engineered Trim Level

5 2023 Renault Arkana Digitally Drops All Camo, Looks Like a Cheap Alternative to the BMW X6