Renault Trucks Announces the Creation of Its Disassembly Plant, a Used Parts Factory

Intending to decrease natural resource usage and its trucks environmental impact, Renault Trucks has created a Used Parts Factory, the next step after starting to repurpose and remanufacture its vehicles.
The industrial facility is in Vénissieux, France, and its activity will consist of dismantling trucks and reusing their parts. This is the right move for Renault Trucks to shift toward a circular economy approach, maximizing the life cycles of its vehicles.
Several investments were made toward this shift. The company has used a three-step approach – regenerating, repurposing, and recycling used trucks. Following strict industrial processes, used trucks are reassembled at the Used Truck Factory in Bourg-en-Bresse.
The Used Parts Factory serves the sole purpose of disassembling the trucks and reusing their raw materials and parts. Renault Trucks vehicles are built to last for over 1,5 million km. They will end up at the 3,000 m2 plant close to the company's logistics center when they pass this mark.
The parts that can be reused are the engine, gearbox, cabin, fuel tank, bumpers, and others. These will be checked to see if they can still function ideally, cleaned and labeled for listing and traceability purposes, and then sent to a nearby Renault spare parts store. All other components will be recycled and used when building a new vehicle.
The spare parts, labeled "Used Parts by Renault Trucks", will be available online at the manufacturer's spare parts marketplace. A warranty will cover them, and their price will be about 50-60% cheaper than their new counterparts.
A feasibility study was conducted in 2020 by Renault Trucks alongside Indra Automobile Recycling and the French Environment and Energy Management Agency, which led to the initiative's inception. This initiative brings Renault closer toward carbon neutrality while combating the shortage of components and raw materials plaguing the automotive industry.
