Renault Triber Revealed as 7-Seater for India

It may look a bit like some Dacia models from Europe, but the Renault Triber that made its debut today in India is 100% unique. The model is specifically designed for this market, though development was done in collaboration with teams in France.
So what is this car and is it actually a big deal? The Triber is all about flexibility and usability. Classed as a compact, it falls into the sub-4-meter class, India's most popular, while also being able to carry up to seven people.
The familiarity comes down to the use of Renault's CMF-A platform, which is shared with the smaller Kwid, but also the Datsun Redi-Go. While offering the practicality of an MPV, the Triber is designed like a cross model, with protective body cladding and roof rails offering a rugged look.
The interior looks like a tight squeeze, but the dashboard is nicely minimal. The steering and air conditioning controls look like slightly cheaper versions of the ones in the Duster, while the infotainment does support Android Auto as an option.
Although having the last row of seats wedged right up next to the tailgate would be bad in a crash, we're told the Triber is going to have better safety rating, thanks to features like ABS with EBD, dual-airbags standard, rear parking sensor, driver seatbelt reminder, and speed alert. However, it's also true that new regulations are being put in place this fall.
The only engine available is the 1-liter 3-cylinder, rated at only 72 horsepower and 96 Nm (71 lb-ft) of torque. Though fitted as standard with a 5-speed manual, the Triber will also have a semi-automatic gearbox, as seen in our extensive photo gallery.
India is the lead market for the development and launch of the Renault Tiber but the product is expected to be sold in other places too. Other small Asian markets will have it, but Brazil is likely to develop its own version.
“India is a key market for Groupe Renault,” Thierry Bollore, CEO of Groupe Renault, comments. “We are still young to India, yet our ambitions are high in line with our ‘Drive the Future’ strategic plan: we aim at doubling our sales by 2022. For that reason, we are bringing Renault Triber, another breakthrough concept, targeted for Indian’s core market. Renault Triber was conceived, developed, and produced in India, for Indian customers first, before we take it to the world. It is a real game-changer."
