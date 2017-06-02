Renault Trezor Drives Through 2017 Villa d'Este, Is Declared the Most Beautiful

Renault says its Trezor concept has picked up the award for the most beautiful concept car at Italy’s prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.





And the Trezor was in great company among concepts from companies that actually make exotics. The star of the show was, of course, the 8 Series concept. Maybe not having a canopy that lifts up and red windows cost BMW an award.



Matching the Renault for crazy lines was the



We find it a little harder to get excited about a concept that has nothing to do with the car Renault has built in the past or will do so in the future. Compare it to the



“This award testifies to the fine judgment of great car collectors, who consider automobiles to be works of art. It recognizes the work of our designers who were part of this fantastic project," Stéphane Janin, Renault’s Director of Concept Cars Design, commented on the award.



Powered by an electric motor derived from Formula E technology, the Trezor packs 350 HP and will supposedly to 0 to 100 km/h in under four seconds. Two battery packs provide the juice, but Renault didn't specify the range.



The prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este has been held since 1929 on the shores of Lake Como in Italy. The annual event attracts car enthusiasts and collectors who come from across the world... and film YouTube videos.











