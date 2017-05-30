autoevolution

Renault Spruces Up The Scenic And Grand Scenic With Initiale Paris Trim Level

 
In a Europe where people carrier and multi-purpose vehicle sales are going down, care to guess what manufacturer swim against the tide? Renault is the culprit, whereas the Scenic and Grand Scenic Initiale Paris embody the subject of this story.
Now in its fourth iteration, the Scenic made its debut to great acclaim back in 2016 at the Geneva Motor Show. A compact MPV with underpinnings related to those used by the Renault Espace, the Scenic is getting ready to enter the 2018 model year in style. Genuine style, that is, with a bit of “je ne sais quoi.”

Introduced by the Espace, the Initiale Paris treatment was then applied to the Talisman, Captur, Koleos, and even the Clio. In the case of the Scenic-Grand Scenic duo, Renault promises “an exclusive driving experience, plus the very best the brand has to offer in terms of know-how and traveling comfort.” And it all starts with those massive 20-inch wheels and the star-patterned grille.

The Initiale Paris-exclusive features list continues with specific branding, LED cornering fog lights, and a dark prune-ish Amethyst Black metallic finish. For those who want that extra bit of visual drama, a two-tone finish is available at no extra charge. Hopping inside reveals chrome door sill guards and full-grain Nappa leather, with the front seats showing off embossed Initiale Paris logos.

Luxurious leather upholstery is also present on the gear lever and steering wheel, while the heated and massaging seats are gifted with comfy enveloping head rests. Based on the Intens trim level, the Initiale Paris model further sports a color head-up display, Bose audio, and Easy Park Assist.

Slated to go on sale in its domestic market in France in June 2017, the Renault Scenic and Grand Scenic in their utmost premium flavor can be had with a choice of three engines. On the gasoline-powered front, the Energy TCe 130 will have to make do (€33,200 and €33,800, respectively). Diesel-wise, you’re looking at the Energy dCi 130 (€36,300 and €36,900) and the Energy dCi 160 with the EDC dual-clutch gearbox (€38,800 and €39,400).
