In theory, a pair of hot hatches duking it out on the Nurburgring make for a junior-grade fight. Nevertheless, when we're talking about Ring Wolves
battling on the Green Hell, the spectacle is guaranteed.
These drivers know the infamous German track by heart, while the front-wheel-drive compacts are tuned to the point where they deliver sportscar-grade performance. Mix the two assets and you'll end up with an engaging "conflict".
As for the camera car following the pair of Meganes, this is a Seat Leon Cupra, one that has also been taken down the aftermarket path. From a 340 hp ECU
play to serious road connection changes, this Cupra is a good friend of the track.
When Ring Wolves aren't fighting among themselves, they like to take on track specialis ranging from the Chevrolet Camaro Z/28
to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS or the Ferrari 458 Speciale
.
And with the 2017 Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) season now alike and kicking, we'll certainly get to hear more from this pack - we'll bring you the track flying footage as soon as we get our keyboards on it.
Until then, you can also check out some of the other events that have taken place on the Ring earlier this month (the circuit was closed back in January and February).
We'll quickly go over Ring settler Boosted Boris's mini Carousel Toyota GT 86 crash, since this was a minor incident. The truly juicy bits have to do with the prototypes that now fly from one vibrator to another.
The hottest test car we've seen lapping the Nurburgring this month is the 991.2 Porsche 911 GT3 RS
. From the 4.2-liter engine rumors to the denial of a manual gearbox, the new Rennsport Neunelfer brings plenty of details that keep us on our toes.
And we're expecting to meet more uber-spicy prototypes (2018 Range Rover SVR
, anybody?) soon.