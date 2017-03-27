autoevolution
Renault Megane RS Nurburgring Crash Starts Out like a Perfect Drift

 
27 Mar 2017, 19:42 UTC ·
by
The Renault Megane RS is one of the few front-wheel-drive machines that can deliver a proper dance. However, the playful nature of the spicy hatchback can easily turn against its driver if the one behind the wheel lets enthusiasm overcome the level of skill.
And when such an episode takes place on the Nurburgring, it can end with a YouTube-worthy crash. This is precisely what took place during yesterday's Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) session, which claimed another Megane RS.

As Green Hell aficionados among you could expect, the accident took place in the Shwredenkreuz section. Following a now-classic scenario, the hot hatch driver lost the rear end due to stepping off the gas too abruptly while coming into the corner, with the first moments of the adventure looking like the perfect slide.

Nevertheless, the one behind the wheel delivered an unfortunate example of overcorrection, sending the French speed tool spinning the other way. Ironically, this part of the event took place as another Megane RS was covering the said Ring section.

While the out-of-control Renault didn't spin all the way, the driver didn't manage to bring the vehicle back in line. As such, the Megane RS ended up plowing into the guardrail.

Fortunately, the damage doesn't seem to be all that serious, as we can see the driver heading for the safety zone on the side of the track after the accident. This is a post-accident move anybody should attempt, given that the vehicle remains drivable after the impact.

However, we must also factor in the cost of fixing the guardrail. For instance, earlier today we talked about a similarly powerful impact, one that costed Nurburgring settler Boosted Boris EUR2,000.

The said crash involved a Toyota GT 86, with the accident having taken place on the mini Carousel bend - here's the story in case you missed it.

