Renault Logan Goes Dirt-Drifting in Russian Commercial

 
30 May 2017
by
Leave it to the Russians to make the most masculine commercial ever for the Dacia Logan! It's got a father teaching his boy how to use the handbrake on a dirt road, as well as other dangerous stunts. But don't worry, no vodka is involved... at least we think not.
While there might be more political censorship in Russia than other countries, the opposite seems to be true for car-related stuff. All of the footage in this video would have been deemed too provocative by the health and safety nannies governing Europe. However, danger sells cars in Russia, which is good for the economy.

Let's be honest here, the boy in the rally-style drifting footage doesn't look old enough to drive. But the dad who teaches him how to use the handbrake deserves a medal, because there's nothing cooler than learning hot to get a car sideways before you know how to give way at an intersection!

Maybe this ad will inspire the next generation of Russian rally drivers. But we don't think it encourages reckless driving, at least not the kind we see in dashcam videos.

The rest of the Russian ad fails to deliver rally thrills, but it does make the Logan look quite cool, like a cheap car that can deal with Mother Nature's bad side.

All trim levels and versions of the Logan come with a 1.6-liter engine and are locally built in Russia. The base unit packs 82 horsepower, but there are 102 and 113 hp 16-valve versions too. For extra convenience, there's are automatic versions, either a 5-speed EasyR or a 4-speed conventional unit with a torque converter. So there's quite a wide range of performance, between about 9 seconds to 100 km/h and 15s.

Flawed as it might be, the Logan is still Renault's value champion. And since being fitted with ESP, it's also safer... a little.

Renault Logan
 
