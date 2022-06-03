Renault "E-Tech Engineered" Special Edition Rolls Out for Clio, Megane, Captur, Arkana

Leveraging on the equipment of the RS Line trim level, the E-Tech Engineered is a special edition that gives a modern twist to Renault’s best-selling models. Available with E-Tech hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, this pack comes exclusively with Warm Titanium accents.
The F1 blade located on the lower part of the front bumper is finished in this hue, along with the wheel markings and lower-body ornamentation. The minimalist design theme continues with the French automaker’s diamond-shaped logo and nameplate lettering in gloss black.
The graphic label on the driver-side door adds to the specialness of the special edition. Hybrid models read 1.2-kWh electric capacity. Level up to plug-in hybrid, and the battery pack’s capacity will improve to 10.4 kWh.
Step inside the Clio, Megane, Captur, or Arkana E-Tech Engineered, and you’ll immediately spot model-specific door sills and gold highlights on the air vents and dashboard. The steering wheel is beautified by the letter E, and Warm Titanium is used for the stitching on the steering wheel and seats.
E-Tech Engineered order books will open this month in France for the hybrid Clio, hybrid Captur, plug-in hybrid Captur, and hybrid Arkana. The Megane hatchback and estate are hybrid-only affairs that will be available at a later date, most likely in the third quarter based on current shortages.
On that note, let’s glance over a few technical specifications. The hybrid Clio E-Tech is rocking a 1.6-liter engine with 91 horsepower on tap, which is only natural given that it’s designed specifically for good fuel economy. Together with two electric motors and a very clever multi-mode gearbox, this supermini is more than adequate for daily driving in the urban jungle.
The first Renault offered with E-Tech plug-in hybrid technology, the Captur in this configuration is rated 50 kilometers (31 miles) of all-electric range on the Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure. Similar to the hybrid-assisted Clio, this fellow is equipped with a free-breathing 1.6er.
