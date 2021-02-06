Renault Clio RS 200 Cup vs. 182 Cup: Which Is the Best Small Hot Hatch?

The small hot hatch segment is almost dead now, which means that the modern classics are even more valuable than we think. And in this Fiesta-sized segment, the Renault Clio RS is probably the best buy. But which generation or model should you have?
A new Clio came out in 2019, but it's never going to have an RS version due to emissions regulations. The Clio RS 200 EDC from 2013 onwards is still pretty interesting, but most enthusiasts prefer the two older generations which were manual-only.
This is perhaps one of the most famous comparison reviews, shot and released by Fifth Gear way back in 2009. When it got posted to YouTube a few days ago, we just knew it was worth sharing, as the Clio RS is a cheap alternative to the hot new Toyota GR Yaris. They might not have AWD, but these icons of the 2000s came with sweet high-revving 2.0-liter engines.
Their names indicate how much power they make, so you should obviously buy the newer model with more power, right? Well, it's not so simple, as the older generation is much lighter. Some say its steering is also better, more engaging.
In terms of design, it's easy to fall in love with the Clio 200 Cup. This model was the mid-life update for the 3rd-gen hatch, keeping the awesome widebody proportions of the 197, but adding a black mouth and a new diffuser design. Also, the car in the video has black wheels and the rare Alien Green paint option.
Fifth Gear's test involves hot laps in both cars, and despite having less horsepower per ton, the new Clio 200 Cup wins. Former touring car champion Jason Plato insinuates that this is partly due to brakes. As with any old car, reliability is perhaps more important than performance. All Clio RS models can develop mechanical problems, so be on the lookout for notches in the gear changes or strange engine sounds.
