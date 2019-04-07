Renault Clio 6x2 Is a Cheapskate Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6

The sight of the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 surfing sand dunes or crossing rivers has inspired many people to build their own behemoths. At one end of the scale, we have the awesome Velociraptor, while at the other, there's a bunch of meme cars.
A couple of years ago, we showed you the 6-wheel smart roadster, and the scene has been relatively quiet since then. But a crazy Clio just popped up on our radar.
It was spotted by YouTuber Adam3046 at a local car show, and as far as we can tell, this is the only-ever sighting of this abomination. After all, a 6-wheel Clio is not something that can hide from the Internet very well.
The car started life as a Clio 2, an early one at that, from about 1998. This makes it older than many of our readers, though we still fondly remember this design and Renault's commercials at the time.
So what do you do with a 20-year old car? You turn it into a pickup truck and add some funny elements too. For example, the owner wants to make it clear that his Clio is no G63 rival, so he plastered a 6x2 logo over the trunk. That's right, old city car probably has an 80 horsepower engine motivating only the front wheels through a 5-speed manual.
For that extra rugged look, the car has been equipped with a tow hook and a bull bar at the front. The fiberglass pickup bed is also a nice touch. Who even designs a car like this? According to the badges, Pininfarina did.
For some people, four wheels just aren't enough. Adding another axle has obvious disadvantages, like the weight. Interestingly, you need a truck driving license in Europe to use the G63 6x6 because it comes in at more than 3.5 tons. But we can't imagine this Clio 6x2 pushing more than 1.6 tons.
Annoyingly, the spotter's video is 16 minutes long and only covers the 6-wheel Clio for a few moments. So skip to the around the 6:40 mark to see it.
It was spotted by YouTuber Adam3046 at a local car show, and as far as we can tell, this is the only-ever sighting of this abomination. After all, a 6-wheel Clio is not something that can hide from the Internet very well.
The car started life as a Clio 2, an early one at that, from about 1998. This makes it older than many of our readers, though we still fondly remember this design and Renault's commercials at the time.
So what do you do with a 20-year old car? You turn it into a pickup truck and add some funny elements too. For example, the owner wants to make it clear that his Clio is no G63 rival, so he plastered a 6x2 logo over the trunk. That's right, old city car probably has an 80 horsepower engine motivating only the front wheels through a 5-speed manual.
For that extra rugged look, the car has been equipped with a tow hook and a bull bar at the front. The fiberglass pickup bed is also a nice touch. Who even designs a car like this? According to the badges, Pininfarina did.
For some people, four wheels just aren't enough. Adding another axle has obvious disadvantages, like the weight. Interestingly, you need a truck driving license in Europe to use the G63 6x6 because it comes in at more than 3.5 tons. But we can't imagine this Clio 6x2 pushing more than 1.6 tons.
Annoyingly, the spotter's video is 16 minutes long and only covers the 6-wheel Clio for a few moments. So skip to the around the 6:40 mark to see it.