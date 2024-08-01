Renault Arkana Crossover Coupe Works on Its Aussie Accent, Launches Down Under

Renault has brought the Arkana to Australia. The crossover coupe is initially available in two trim levels, the Techno and Esprit Alpine and a third entry-level variant will join the lineup later.
Picking up the 2024 Renault Arkana Techno means spending at least AU$41,000 (equaling US$26,724). This model comes with 18-inch bi-tone alloys, gray skid plates, a chin spoiler, shark fin antenna, hands-free key card, automatic high/low beam, easy park assist, electric folding side mirrors, and split-level trunk floor.
Customers will also enjoy the 9.3-inch multimedia touchscreen display, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, wireless charging pad, wireless smartphone integration, six-speaker audio, four USB ports, and one AUX port. This version of the brand’s crossover coupe also comes with black leather and suede-style upholstery stitched together with cream string, ambient lighting, three driving modes, and heated front seats with electric adjustment.
For the Esprit Alpine variant of the Arkana, Renault is asking for at least AU$45,000 (US$29,331). It adds 19-inch two-tone wheels, black side mirrors, a gunmetal gray chin spoiler, lower door protection strip, and special badging. The Bose audio system, sunroof, rear privacy windows, heated steering wheel, black suede-style and leatherette upholstery, special trim, and others are also offered at no extra cost and further set it apart from the lesser Techno model.
Regardless of which of the two Renault Arkana models you pick, you will have to settle for the same engine, which is a 1.3L unit. It meets the Euro 6 emission standard, comes paired with a 7sp EDC dual-clutch transmission, and develops 115 kW (156 ps/154 hp) and 262 Nm (193 lb-ft) of torque. According to the diamond brand, the Arkana returns 5.9 l/100 km (39.9 US mpg) and emits 133 grams per kilometer of CO2. A 5-year/unlimited-kilometer warranty accompanies every Renault on sale Down Under, including the Arkana, and it has five years capped price servicing that totals AU$2,385 (US$1,555).
Renault hasn't said anything about the upcoming entry-level model, which will make the Arkana more affordable in Australia. However, it will likely feature a 1.3-liter four-cylinder turbocharged mill, too, albeit with 138 hp (140 ps/108 kW). A 1.6L four-cylinder unit with two electric motors and a 1.2 kWh battery pack is also available overseas. This one enjoys 143 hp (145 ps/107 kW). The 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) takes 10.8s in the self-charging hybrid and 9.1s in the one powering Australia's Arkana.
Unrelated to Russia's Arkana, which was built on the same platform as the old Dacia Duster, the Renault Arkana sold in Western markets is based on the CMF-B construction. This means it shares numerous components with other similarly-sized cars like the Captur, Clio, Symbioz, Nissan Juke, Note, Mitsubishi Colt, and ASX, among others. The French automaker introduced it in Europe almost four years ago, and in 2023, the Arkana was given its first mid-cycle refresh.
In the United Kingdom, the Renault Arkana comes in three distinct flavors. These are called the Evolution, Techno, and Esprit Alpine, and kick off from £27,395 (equaling AU$53,965/US$35,182), £29,395 (AU$57,904/US$37,750), and £31,695 (AU$62,435/US$40,704), respectively. Thus, the Techno and Esprit Alpine are more affordable Down Under, and the lineup will soon become more appealing with the introduction of the base variant, presumably dubbed the Evolution, which will probably drop the recommended retail price to under AU$40,000 (~US$26,700).
Renault has priced the 2024 Arkana from €31,700 (AU$52,636/US$34,311) in its homeland of France. This is the RRP of the base Evolution flavor, whereas the mid-range Techno starts at €33,200 (AU$55,127/US$35,935). The top-of-the-line Esprit Alpine can be yours from €36,400 (AU$60,440/US$39,399) in France.
Besides the Arkana, Renault's local lineup also includes the Symbioz, Scenic, Austral, Espace, and Rafale. The Twingo is also available, including with electrification, and so are the new 5, the Clio, Captur, and Megane E-Tech. The ICE- and EV-powered Kangoo completes the offering. Would you buy an Arkana if Renault sold it in the New World?
Color choices include the Zanzibar Blue, Metallic Gray, Metallic Black, Universal White, Flame Red, and Night Blue. The Solid White is unavailable on the Esprit Alpine. Having the roof in black means paying an extra AU$600 (US$391) and another AU$750 (US$489) for the metallic paint finish. Those who opt for the Techno version can also specify it with a metallic paint for the same amount. The black roof and side mirrors are an AU$600 (US$391) option, and the sunroof costs another AU$1,500 (US$978).
Part of the facelifted iteration, it got a revised front fascia with the company’s refreshed logo bedecking the tweaked grille. It also sports fewer chrome touches, updated taillights, badging, and tailpipes in dark chrome, and a new color, dubbed Midnight Blue, joining the palette. The Esprit Alpine trim level is another novelty. This model sports additional design tweaks over the rest of the range, comes with a rear spoiler, and sits on 19-inch alloys.
