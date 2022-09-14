Remixed 1978 BMW R100RS Has CBR Running Gear and Tons of Motogadget Accessories

There’s nothing too wild or outlandish about this machine, and that understated elegance is precisely what we love about it!
It’s been quite some time since we’ve last seen a new build from the Lithuanians over at Differs, but we do like to think they’ll eventually break the silence. While waiting and praying for that to happen, we might as well give you a little throwback to the first recorded project in this workshop’s portfolio, and you’ll quickly understand why it would be tragic for such talent to fade into obscurity.
Starting with a 1978 BMW R100RS, Povilas Vaisiauskas and his team got rid of most OEM bodywork components but chose to retain the gas tank. Subsequently, the stock subframe was discarded to make room for a looped alternative, elegantly topped with custom seat upholstery and an inconspicuous LED lighting strip.
At the front end, you’ll find twin brake discs, Nissin calipers, and a premium set of inverted forks, all of which had once belonged to a Honda CBR954RR. Down south, suspension duties are now handled by modern aftermarket shock absorbers, but the Beemer’s original drum brake remains in place. Its stunning snowflake-style hoops are still present, too, sporting a coat of black paint and Firestone rubber on their rims.
As far as the powertrain department is concerned, the donor’s 980cc boxer-twin engine was blessed with a comprehensive refurbishment to keep things running smoothly. Then, Differs’ bright minds installed a Shark exhaust system complete with heat-wrapped headers and reverse megaphone mufflers. Electrical upgrades consist of simplified wiring, a gel battery, and Motogadget’s mo.unit control module.
Peeking up at the cockpit area, we see Biltwell grips and yet more snazzy accessories from Motogadget, including new switchgear, bar-end blinkers, and a digital Motoscope Tiny speedometer. Fresh control levers also make an appearance, along with a round headlight that keeps things looking classy. Just like the creature’s wheels, its fuel tank and frame received a murdered-out color scheme to top things off.
