Remi Gaillard Stops Traffic in €19,000 Giveaway on Paris Streets

28 Feb 2018, 13:12 UTC ·
by
When the idea of a prank shows up on YouTube these days, it's difficult not to expect a stunt that's eight staged or crosses the line. Well, we know a giggle delivery man whose adventures are better than most when it comes to steering clear of the issues we mentioned and that guy is Remi Gaillard.
The Fench joker has just released a new stunt, albeit one that's different from the ones we've brought you in the past.

You see, when Remi usually stops traffic, which he still does, by the way, this involves tricks that aren't exactly fun for the targeted drivers. However, this time around, the girls and boys behind the wheel of the machines he stopped received serious cash... compensations.

This was all part of a giveaway plan sponsored by a lottery company, one that placed no less than €19,000 (make that $23,213 at the current exchange rates) in the prankster's hand. And he came up with the idea of wandering Paris streets in search of lucky winners.

And while we won't talk about the mechanism of the stunt, we can tell something else - the money that didn't make it into the participant's pockets were donated to an animal-helping charity.

This is far from the first time when Remi decides to do something for the little furry friends. In fact, one of his previous pranks involved a Safari take and we ended up calling the stunt a middle finger to all proud hunters.

And we're glad to see that the stunt we have here didn't involve the humor man getting chased by police officers. Nevertheless, we can't help but remember the time when he dressed up as a speed camera and ended up getting arrested after flashing a police car.

P.S.: We're asking for a bit of help from Parisiens here - is the three-cheek kiss we get to see at the end of the clip a tradition in the city of love?

