Remembering the Only Five-Cylinder That Was Mass-Produced in the U.S.

More on this:

1 A Short History of Buick’s 3800: One of the Best, yet Underrated V6 Engines of All Time

2 Ford Barra: The Australian Straight-Six Capable of Unleashing Thousands of Horses

3 Forgotten by Many, the Toyota 1GZ-FE Was Japan’s First and Only Mass-Produced V12

4 Volkswagen VR6: The Odd, Yet Brilliant Member of the Legendary Six-Cylinder Club

5 The History of the Iconic HEMI: From Experimental Aircraft Engine to the 426 Elephant