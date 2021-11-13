Remember the MTM Bimoto: Record-Breaking Dual-Engine Audi TT That Could Rival a McLaren F1

Nowadays, the first-generation Audi TT can be deemed a future classic because of its unique styling and unmistakable road presence. First presented to the public in 1995 in its concept form at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the Audi TT came to market a few years later, in 1998. It was based on the Volkswagen Group PQ34 platform, also seen on the Mk4 Golf or Audi A3, and was offered in both coupe and convertible body styles.