Rejuvenated 1970 Triumph TR6R Tiger Looks Eager to Rule the Concrete Jungle

Well, that glossy coat of olive-green paintwork really is a sight to behold.



To make sure this Tiger will perform as well as it did 50 years ago, the bike’s previous owner treated its twin-cylinder engine to an invigorating overhaul. All things considered, the TR6R featured above seems to be in the best shape of its life, and you’ll be thrilled to learn that it could be yours at no reserve!



The classic icon is brought to life by an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin powerplant, which is good for up to 42 hp and 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) of twist. It comes with a single Amal carburetor, two valves per cylinder and a respectable compression ratio of 8.5:1. A four-speed constant-mesh gearbox is tasked with routing this oomph to the rear hoop via a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 105 mph (170 kph). Although the Triumph Tiger 650 may not be as popular as the manufacturer’s flagship Bonneville nameplate, it is a gorgeous piece of English machinery nonetheless. In fact, you’ll often see these jewels change hands for a pretty penny at online auctions, but that isn’t always the case. If you’re ambitious enough, you might be able to grab one such creature in exchange for a relatively modest sum.Take, for example, this reconditioned 1970 MY Triumph TR6R Tiger – an immaculate relic sporting numbers-matching powertrain componentry, fresh plumbing and a handsome layer of metallic paintwork. The head-turner crawls on a pair of Gold Seal K70 tires from Dunlop’s inventory, while its cockpit flaunts modern Smiths instrumentation.To make sure this Tiger will perform as well as it did 50 years ago, the bike’s previous owner treated its twin-cylinder engine to an invigorating overhaul. All things considered, the TR6R featured above seems to be in the best shape of its life, and you’ll be thrilled to learn that it could be yours at no reserve!Triumph’s mechanical marvel is currently listed on Bring A Trailer , where you may submit your bids until Tuesday afternoon (October 12). For the time being, you’d only need a little over four grand to surpass the top bidder, so we strongly encourage that you check this thing out while there’s still time. Before you head off, we invite you to join us for a brief inspection of TR6R’s fundamental specifications.The classic icon is brought to life by an air-cooled 649cc parallel-twin powerplant, which is good for up to 42 hp and 37 pound-feet (50 Nm) of twist. It comes with a single Amal carburetor, two valves per cylinder and a respectable compression ratio of 8.5:1. A four-speed constant-mesh gearbox is tasked with routing this oomph to the rear hoop via a chain final drive, resulting in a top speed of 105 mph (170 kph).

