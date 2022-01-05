Reinvented Datsun Truck Joins Original in Widebody Blast From the Future's Past

Naturally, the last hours of a passing year and the first days of the new one are filled with moments of retro- and introspection. And there is nothing wrong with that, especially when they digitally materialize.
In the world of automotive virtual artists, that usually means highlighting some of the best projects they enjoyed working on. Case in point. London, UK-based virtual artist Al Yasid - better known as yasiddesign on social media - rekindles the JDM love for one of his favorite 2021 creations.
That was a thoroughly modernized (even quite futuristic) version of Datsun’s ubiquitous truck series. It certainly refreshed the design of the well-known (at least among JDM aficionados) compact pickup truck that was produced between 1955 and 1997. And did it with ample help from another group legend, Nissan’s GT-R.
Naturally, everything – from the slim LED headlights to the Bride bucket seats – was taken a few notches up the aftermarket pyramid. Complete with an extreme widebody kit and a fat wheel/tire combination to show it would have ample motorsport capabilities. Along with a slammed attitude, of course.
But perhaps the subtle CGI paintjob did not do it enough justice. So, the pixel master resorted to redressing the reinvented version in orange, a color that befitted both Datsun’s 620 and 720 series very well in the real world.
Even better, this time around the modernized Datsun truck is not riding into the CGI sunset all alone. Instead, it has been merrily joined by a matching-orange, original counterpart. As far as we can tell, we are dealing with a Datsun 620, a compact pickup truck that officially had a very fruitful life between the 1973 and 1979 model years.
Now, everything would be pretty much perfect if the CGI expert would only remember to give us a hint towards the potential powertrain ideas for this slammed widebody beast. If not, we suggest a crazy twin-turbo 2JZ swap, since these are all the rage both in the real world and among virtual artists these days...
