Reinvent Your Seaside Vacations With the Warm, Cozy Beachy Trailer

The trailer inspires warmth and relaxation from the first glimpse. It was born at the beach and everything about it makes you think of the sea. It comes in a clean white color and has a warm interior made of materials such as seaweed, linen, textiles, and upholstery that all feel natural and “beachy”.The Beachy was designed by Anne Halskov from Denmark, and it is a hybrid that combines the retro feel of the original 1967 caravans with a modern look that is more round, curvy, and modular.The trailer has two doors, one on the side and a larger one in the back, which was inspired by the idea of the van life, connecting you to your surroundings.The lounge area for two becomes a comfy bed during the night, and the dining area can also be converted into a berth for children. You’ve got a walk-in wardrobe and plenty of collapsible, storage boxes.The kitchen is equipped with a Dometic CK 40D Hybrid cooler, a stainless-steel sink, 13 L (3.4 gallons) canisters of both fresh water and wastewater. The Beachy was designed to be run using shore power but it does offer an optional leisure battery to help you power the basics such as your lights, fridge, etc.While it was designed for beach adventures , as the name clearly suggests, the caravan’s got you covered in all kinds of vacation scenarios, whether you’re on sandy beaches or in the forest.There are three models available for the trailer: Beachy 360, Beachy 420, and Beachy 450. The smallest model is the 360 one, with a total length of 508 cm (200 in). The 420 model is 568 cm (224 in) long, and the Beachy 450 has a total length of 598 cm (235 in).The Brachy trailer will be released this fall and you can order a base model for approximately $14,550.