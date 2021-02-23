Regular Car Reviews: The 2021 Tesla Model Y “Is a Fine Car”

Unveiled in March 2019 and produced since January 2020, the Model Y is the second best-selling Tesla after the Model 3. Is this electric SUV any good, though? If you can ignore a few misaligned body trim pieces here and there and the peeps who talk too much about Elon Musk, then it is.
Brian Reider of Regular Car Reviews certainly thinks so, highlighting that “it’s a fine car that fulfills the expectations of a normal car with impressive accuracy.” From the exterior styling to the desirable badge, driving range, straight-line performance, semi-autonomous driving technology, and interior quality, it’s hard to find a deal-breaking issue with this fellow.
Provided by RCR fan David, the Model Y in the following video is a Long Range with the dual-motor setup, black interior with vegan leather and fake wood, and Midnight Silver Metallic paintwork. In other words, you’re looking at a $50,000 crossover with a combined MPGe rating of 125 and an EPA range estimate of 326 miles (525 kilometers) from a 75-kWh battery pack.
Described as “the most inconspicuous Tesla” out there, the Model Y Long Range is pretty athletic despite the curb weight of more than 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms). Zero to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) takes 4.8 seconds, and the top speed exceeds the highest speed limit in the United States.
“A compact SUV you can easily mistake for a sedan” according to Brian, the Model Y feels a little heavy in terms of steering. Feedback is pretty much absent unless you’re cornering hard, which is understandable if you take into consideration the curb weight as well as the electric steering rack.
In production in China since December 2020 for the 2021 model year, the Model Y will be manufactured in Germany from mid-2021 or thereabouts. Giga Berlin will not only bring the Model Y to Europe, but also pioneer the 4680 battery cells, structural battery packs, mega castings, and an advanced paint process made possible by clever robots supplied by Geico Taikisha.
