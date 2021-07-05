Rocket Engines Could Be Fired at the Lunar Surface to Get Water

Regular Car Reviews Argues That the 2021 Ford Mustang Is a Real Mustang

We’ve often heard how the Mustang Mach-E isn’t a real Mustang, but a question that we rarely hear in the automotive world is, well, what is the meaning of "real" in this context? Brian Reider of Regular Car Reviews makes a good point by going over every 'Stang from a technical standpoint. 7 photos



The Blue Oval made amends with the Fox vehicle architecture, which premiered in the Fairmont for 1978 and ran through 2004 if we include the Fox-derived platform of the SN-95. Loosely based on the DEW platform, the D2C of the fifth-generation pony car was replaced by the S550, the closest Ford came to a dedicated set of underpinnings for the Mustang.



Now that we’ve finished the history lesson, the “not a real Mustang” argument clearly doesn’t hold water. Enthusiasts are most likely upset about the body style of the Mustang Mach-E, which is understandable at first glance. But looking at the bigger picture, they wouldn't have gotten up in arms over the Mach-E if the Ford Motor Company had morphed



The same can be said about a wagon-bodied concept from 1966, a mid-engine design study with the Boss 429 engine, and the Mazda-based Probe that was originally intended to replace the Fox-body Mustang instead of the SN-95 Mustang.Look, I'm not as excited about the Mach-E as I'm about a Coyote V8-engined pony car, but the times have changed, and we'll have to roll with it as long as there's demand for an all-electric crossover with the pony logo.