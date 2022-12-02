Refurbished 1994 Toyota Bandeirante Is What Raw Off-Roading Should Be About

When I say Toyota, the first thing that probably pops into your head is the sound of a 2JZ screaming from under the hood of a Supra, or a Land Cruiser tearing through off-road trails. The name Toyota Bandeirante doesn't ring any bells for the average car enthusiast, but I'm here to tell you that this little beast is really cool.
Now, you are probably asking yourself what in the world is a Toyota Bandeirante. Let me explain. Essentially, it is a pickup built by Toyota on the 40 Series platform, for the Brazilian market. So, it is a small off-roader, built by Toyota.
Toyota is notorious for building tough vehicles that can conquer anything you dare throw at them. They are proven again and again to be extremely reliable, and will even outlast you – well, probably. Now that we got what a Bandeirante is out of the way, let's look at a really cool example that Bring a Trailer announced for sale on their Instagram page.
This particular Bandeirante received a lot of attention, getting fully refurbished in Brazil before being shipped to the US. To properly enhance the already decent off-roading capabilities of this little pickup, it received an interesting selection of modifications - 17’’ Mickey Thompson Wheels, a lift kit with Bilstein shock absorbers, disc brakes on all four corners, bash bars, and a lot of other goodies to make your off-roading escapades an enjoyable experience.
The body was also fully sorted and repainted in Audi’s famous Nardo Grey color. Under the hood, you will find a 4-liter (244 ci) Mercedes diesel four-banger. Don’t expect crazy numbers coming from this engine, as performance wasn’t in mind, but it does one thing really, really well – it provides more than enough torque and low-end grunt to pull you out of the rough situations you can get yourself into.
This is what an off-roader and off-roading should be about – fun and lightweight vehicles and adventurous people having fun exploring, and this Bandeirante provides that.
