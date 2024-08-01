Refreshed Tesla Model Y 'Juniper' Gets Virtually Previewed Across Imagination Land

The Tesla Model Y, last year's all-around global best-selling vehicle, is a mixed bag in 2024. While it dominated Europe in 2023, it's now being bested by a no-frills subcompact hatchback, for example.
After the first six months of the year, the Dacia Sandero is Europe's best-selling new car, followed by the classic Volkswagen Golf, the Renault Clio, Volkswagen's T-Roc, and the Peugeot 208. As for the Tesla Model Y, the former king of the hill 'nailed' a huge 26% drop in deliveries so far. Obviously, Old Continent customers believe it's time for a refresh – even if Elon Musk swears it's not coming until at least 2025.
At home, Model Y RWD owners get the 'chance' to boost their range by 30 or 50 miles, respectively, but only if they pay $1k and $1,600, respectively, and of course, some owners are not happy about that money-grabbing scheme. Well, at least the Tesla Model Y tops the charts for the made-in-USA index, winning both the overall and the EV categories with flying colors – but for sure, it's grown a little long in the tooth, especially since the Model 3 sibling is present in refreshed 'Highland' form on the market.
Indeed, last month, the first picture of a camouflaged prototype that looks like the refreshed Tesla Model Y, aka 'Juniper,' has been driving people crazy with anticipation. Naturally, it wasn't long until the rumor mill and the parallel universes of vehicular CGI also intervened, with the latter using the imaginative realm of digital car content creators to give us an unofficial, hypothetical preview of things to come for the 2025 or 2026 model year.
More precisely, Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, has decided to CGI present his vision for the potential Model Y facelift after the pixel master previously worked on the upcoming all-electric Volvo ES90. From China to America, it seems nothing escapes his CGI sights.
Thus, using the latest intel garnered across the rumor mill, the digital author imagines the rear POV of the Tesla Model Y, which is supposedly gaining the same 'skinny' rear taillights format as the Model 3 but also a full-width rear light bar with the Tesla script on it. Sadly, there's no image from the front – but perhaps the artist is reserving that one for a follow-up post, as he usually likes to play with different angles and colors for his unofficial, hypothetical unofficial design projects.
What do you think? Is Tesla coming soon with the fresh Model Y, and are the changes subtle, like on the Model 3, or more pronounced to make sure the former worldwide best-seller fully regains its appeal?
