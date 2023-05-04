Refreshed Peugeot 2008 Range Introduced With Stronger Design Cues and Better Tech

The "new" 2024 Peugeot 2008 follows in the footsteps of its predecessor, a best-selling subcompact-segment crossover SUV for the past three years, and aims to keep up with the clever work going forward.
The main directions of action for the model, which has been around since 2013 in its original form and since 2019 as a second generation, are "design, technology, and electrification." B-segment crossovers are a hot commodity across many regions, and in Europe especially, so the French automaker needs to make sure the 2008 – which was produced in almost 700k examples since the arrival of the second generation – can keep up the excellent pace by remaining entirely fresh and competitive against its main rivals.
Naturally, this mid-life cycle update takes design cues from the visual identity of the latest flagship models, like the facelifted 508 or the mighty Peugeot 9X8 Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar. It will be produced at the company's plant in Vigo, Spain, with first deliveries scheduled for later this year during the summer with a range of just three grades: Active, Allure, and GT. However, the powertrain choice lists four options, including a new electric motor, and from 2024, a fifth entry will make its way into the range – a new hybrid mill.
Following the arrival of the refreshed 508 and 508 SW, the upgraded 2008 is the second model line to adopt Peugeot's new signature vertical 'claw' LED lighting signature, and the GT models even gain an exclusive treatment to set them further apart. The entire front fascia is reworked, the LED taillights are refreshed, and there are also new colors (Okenite White, for example) plus additional 16- through 18-inch wheel designs.
Inside the cockpit are fresh seat upholstery choices, including a new Alcantara option for the GT. The Peugeot i-Cockpit, meanwhile, is separated between the base and higher versions. The Active still has an analog instrument cluster, while the Allure moves to a new 10-inch display that has a 3D treatment on GT models. Additionally, all trims have a 10-inch central touchscreen display, up from seven inches.
Last but not least, the range of engines includes the 1.2-liter PureTech 100 and 130 three-cylinder gasoline mills, while the 1.5-liter BlueHDi 130 EAT8 still makes an appearance despite rumors that Peugeot would drop the diesel option. At the beginning of next year, a new 48-volt mild hybrid powertrain with a next-gen 136 hp PureTech and a six-speed dual-clutch electrified gearbox that includes the electric motor will be presented in the range as an intermediary between the ICE-powered variants and the upgraded E-2008.
The fully electric crossover adopts the same new electric motor as seen on the E-208 and E-308, bringing a 15% power surge to 156 ps (154 hp) and combining with a slightly larger battery that grew from 50 kWh to 54 kWh. That enables better performance but also a higher estimated range of up to 406 km (252 miles) instead of 345 km (214 miles), according to the WLTP cycle.
