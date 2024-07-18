Refreshed 2025 Hyundai Tucson Prices Revealed, Here's How Much It Costs in the US

The refreshed Hyundai Tucson arrived in Europe last November, while the US variant was unveiled in March during the New York auto show. Four months later, the Korean carmaker released pricing for the new model, which received significant tech upgrades. The 2025 Hyundai Tucson arrives at the US dealerships this month with prices starting at $29,750, including destination charges.
The fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson (NX4) has reached its mid-life crisis, launching in November 2020 for the 2022 model year. The model was so popular in the US that Hyundai risked irking the South Korean labor unions and started local production in 2021. To keep new customers coming, Hyundai gave it a significant makeover, with the 2025 model introduced in the US in March during the New York Auto Show.
The plan was to start sales of the refreshed model in June, but alas, it took Hyundai one more month before announcing the prices. The 2025 Hyundai Tucson 2.5-liter models will arrive at US dealerships in July, while the 1.6-liter turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available later this summer. The prices start at $29,750, including a $1,395 destination charge, for the entry-level SE trim with front-wheel drive. If you fancy the same model with an AWD setup, prepare to cough up at least $31,250.
The cheapest hybrid model, which Hyundai sells as the Blue Hybrid trim, starts at $34,510, while the plug-in hybrid model in the SEL trim is $41,225. Of course, Hyundai is keen to sell more features to you, so don't be surprised to see the prices go up rather steeply with top-of-the-line models. The Tucson Limited RWD starts at $39,690, while the same model with AWD is $41,190. The full-hybrid Limited trim will set you back at least $42,340, with the plug-in hybrid variant reaching $50,485. All prices include destination charges.
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson doesn't look much different from the previous model, with very discreet details that set it apart. Conversely, the cabin brings massive changes inspired by Hyundai's newer models, like the 2024 Kona and the all-electric Ioniq lineup. Instead of the two separate displays, the refreshed Tucson has a panoramic curved display that integrates an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an enlarged 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.
Hyundai also reverted the screen-centric controls of the previous model, which used mostly capacitive buttons, and brought back physical buttons for the most important functions. These include the HVAC controls, audio volume and tuning, as well as shortcut buttons for quick access to various functions. The center console, steering wheel, and door-panel accents have been redesigned, and the front-seat passengers now have a dashboard tray above the glove box for more storage space.
The engine lineup hasn't changed, and the 2.5-liter Smartstream engine still develops 187 horsepower. However, the hybrid model produces 231 horsepower, up from 226 hp of the previous model, while the plug-in hybrid has been pushed to 268 horsepower (from 261 hp). The electrified models gained driver-adjustable levels of regenerative braking for improved control and comfort. Within the new My Drive sub-menu, a novel driver-selectable Baby Mode helps reduce the sharpness of initial acceleration.
The plan was to start sales of the refreshed model in June, but alas, it took Hyundai one more month before announcing the prices. The 2025 Hyundai Tucson 2.5-liter models will arrive at US dealerships in July, while the 1.6-liter turbo hybrid and plug-in hybrid models will be available later this summer. The prices start at $29,750, including a $1,395 destination charge, for the entry-level SE trim with front-wheel drive. If you fancy the same model with an AWD setup, prepare to cough up at least $31,250.
The cheapest hybrid model, which Hyundai sells as the Blue Hybrid trim, starts at $34,510, while the plug-in hybrid model in the SEL trim is $41,225. Of course, Hyundai is keen to sell more features to you, so don't be surprised to see the prices go up rather steeply with top-of-the-line models. The Tucson Limited RWD starts at $39,690, while the same model with AWD is $41,190. The full-hybrid Limited trim will set you back at least $42,340, with the plug-in hybrid variant reaching $50,485. All prices include destination charges.
The 2025 Hyundai Tucson doesn't look much different from the previous model, with very discreet details that set it apart. Conversely, the cabin brings massive changes inspired by Hyundai's newer models, like the 2024 Kona and the all-electric Ioniq lineup. Instead of the two separate displays, the refreshed Tucson has a panoramic curved display that integrates an available 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and an enlarged 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment screen.
Hyundai also reverted the screen-centric controls of the previous model, which used mostly capacitive buttons, and brought back physical buttons for the most important functions. These include the HVAC controls, audio volume and tuning, as well as shortcut buttons for quick access to various functions. The center console, steering wheel, and door-panel accents have been redesigned, and the front-seat passengers now have a dashboard tray above the glove box for more storage space.
The engine lineup hasn't changed, and the 2.5-liter Smartstream engine still develops 187 horsepower. However, the hybrid model produces 231 horsepower, up from 226 hp of the previous model, while the plug-in hybrid has been pushed to 268 horsepower (from 261 hp). The electrified models gained driver-adjustable levels of regenerative braking for improved control and comfort. Within the new My Drive sub-menu, a novel driver-selectable Baby Mode helps reduce the sharpness of initial acceleration.