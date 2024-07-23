Refreshed 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Arrives in the Land Down Under: 354-Mile Range From $50k 

And when we say 'everywhere,' we literally mean that. The South Korean automaker updated the well-known all-electric crossover SUV back in March, and since then, its Ioniq 5 N high-performance variant got its US sticker price ($66,100 – it's way more than a Tesla Model Y Performance), got crowned the 2024 World Performance Car, and even competed at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb, among others.
The regular 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 became the brand's first electric vehicle manufactured in the US at the company's new $7.6 billion production facility in Georgia, but it was also keen to go on sale across various regions. So, after reaching the United Kingdom earlier this month with pricing kicking off at £39,900, now it's heading towards the Land Down Under, complete with specifications and local pricing.
According to Hyundai, the Ioniq 5 has become an even more encompassing package featuring design upgrades, various new features, technology, and two new battery ratings, allowing a range of up to 570 km or 354 miles, according to the WLTP ratings. A new N Line Pack is now available as an option for Dynamiq and Epiq trims, complete with bespoke exterior and interior styling and exclusive 20-inch alloy wheels.
Inside, the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 has a Connected Car Next-Generation Cockpit (CCNC) with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, Bluelink-connected car services, and over-the-air (OTA) wireless update capabilities. The SmartSense safety suite also boasts upgraded features: Forward Collision-avoidance Assist 2 (FCA 2), Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA 2) and Navigation Based Smart Cruise Control (NSCC), plus Remote Smart Parking Assist 2 (RSPA 2) are all standard.
Also standard are the wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, four USB C-type charging ports, new designs for 19- and 20-inch alloy wheels on various grades, and the Epiq trim boasts newly added LED projection headlights with Intelligent Front Lighting System (IFS). "With greater range and an array of safety and technology upgrades, the refreshed 2025 iteration of our award-winning IONIQ 5 gives EV buyers an even more persuasive SUV package," said Ted Lee, Hyundai Motor Company Australia's Chief Executive Officer.
Regarding the technical capabilities, the 2025 Ioniq 5 for Australia has two larger battery packs – the Standard Range now boasts 63 kWh, and the Extended Range variant has an 84-kWh setup. The base model costs AUD 69,800 ($46,272), is only RWD, and has 168 hp plus 440 km (273 miles) of range. The Extended Range version boasts two choices: RWD with 225 hp and 570 km (354 miles) of range for AUD 75,800 (around $50k) or dual-motor AWD (99 plus 221 hp) and 500 km (311 miles) of range. Aside from the three grades and N Line, there aren't many options – just matte premium paints, the N Line option pack, and a digital mirror.
